Pick up an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X For Only $285: Real Deals

It's Friday, and we have some great deals for the weekend! Starting with AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X which is available for only $285from Amazon — that's an amazing price for such performance. Check our review of the 5800X for more details.

Dell's S2721DGF 27-inch 165Hz gaming monitor is back down to $299. This monitor is one of our favorites and you can see more details in our review of the Dell S2721DGF.

If you're looking for a great small-footprint keyboard, then how about picking up an NZXT Function Mini TKL mechanical keyboard for $99. Check out our NZXT Function review for more info.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU: was $449, now $285 at Amazon

This 3.8GHz eight core, 16 thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rig, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz, and support for overclocking.

Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Gaming Monitor: was $589, now $299 at Dell

Available at an all-time low price, our favorite monitor sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 144 Hz in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut.

NZXT Function Mini TKL Mechanical Keyboard: was $120, now $99 at GameStop

The NZXT Function is a TenKeyLess board with an aluminum top plate. The keyboard comes with smooth linear switches that can be swapped to another switch of your choosing due to the keyboard being hot-swappable.

NZXT Kraken X73 RGB 360mm AER AIO CPU Cooler: was $224, now $199 at GameStop

This is a massive 360mm all-in-one CPU cooler from NZXT. The X73 come with three AER fans and plenty of RGB, including a giant infinity mirror ring LED. This cooler is designed to keep your CPU cool whilst also delivering pleasing aesthetics to the inside of your PC.

G.Skill Ripjaws V Series 16GB RAM: was $66, now $57 at Newegg

Grab two 8GB sticks of G.Skill Ripjaws V Series DDR4 (3200MHz) RAM at a reduced price. With a CAS Latency of 16 and timings of 16-18-18-38, this RAM operates with a voltage of 1.35V.

