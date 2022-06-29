Pick up an HP Victus 15L With a Core i7-12700 and RTX 3060 for Only $1,099: Real Deals

Welcome to Wednesday and your midweek deal post. Discounted deals today start off with the Victus 15L from HP for $1,099. (opens in new tab) Powered by an Intel Core i7-12700 and Nvidia's Geforce RTX 3060, this desktop is reasonably priced for mid-tear gaming thanks to this early 4th of July deal from HP.

If you're looking for a little more SSD storage for your system then you can get $10 off Gigabyte's Aorus 1TB Gen4 SSD (with Heatsink) for only $99 (opens in new tab). This is a great price for 1TB of storage that has read/write speeds of 5000/4400MB/s.

The HP X32 for $289 (opens in new tab) is a great IPS paneled 31.5-inch monitor that is now under the $300 mark, thanks to a $100 discount at the HP Store. It features a QHD resolution and large display, combined with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms gray to gray response time, you get a lot of monitor for the money at this price.

HP Victus 15L Desktop PC: was $1,399, now $1,099 at HP

This pre-built desktop PC from HP comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core-i7 12700 CPU, an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and a 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD.

Gigabyte Aorus NVMe M.2 2280 Gen4 1TB SSD (with Heatsink): was $109, now $99 with code GBJUNE222 at Newegg

This Gen4 SSD drive from Gigabyte has sequential read/write speeds of 5000/4400MB/s respectively. It also has a full-copper heatsink body for better heat dissipation.

HP X32 QHD Gaming Monitor: was $389, now $289 at HP

The HP X32 has a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440, on its IPS display. This monitor is not height adjustable but is VESA mount compatible. Specs also include a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms GtG response when in overdrive mode.

Razer Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard: was $119, now $64 at Amazon

The 60% Razer Huntsman Mini mechanical gaming keyboard uses clicky optical switches in this small footprint board. Using Razer's Synapse software you have control over programmable keys and per-key RGB.

Kingston DataTraveler Max 256GB USB-C Flash Drive: was $62, now $46 at Amazon

This 256GB USB-C flash drive uses USB 3.2 Gen 2 tech to provide up to 1,000MB/s read speeds.

