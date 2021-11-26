Black Friday PS5 SSD Deal: Fast 1TB Drive Is 20% Off

If you managed to snag a PlayStation 5 this holiday season, you may be looking for some additional storage for all of those new games. One of the most popular drives out there, the Samsung 980 Pro, was already on sale for $169.99 for Black Friday. But if you want the version with a heatsink, suitable for slipping directly into a PS5, that's also on sale for $199.

The PCIe Gen 4 drive in question has 1TB of storage. The 8.6 mm-thick housing was designed to fit directly in the PS5's SSD slot. You're still getting the incredible 7 GB/s of sequential read and 5 GB/s of sequential write performance.

Samsung 980 Pro with heatsink: was $249, now $199 at Amazon Samsung 980 Pro with heatsink: was $249, now $199 at Amazon

The regular Samsung 980 Pro is on a slightly better deal, but this version comes with a heatsink and is ready to be placed into your PS5 as soon as it comes out of the box.

You could, of course, affix your own heatsink to the regular 980 Pro (or other SSDs that meet Sony's requirements). You could also put this SSD in a PC if you wanted. It's a normal m.2 drive!



We've long considered the 980 Pro to be the best of the best for PCs, but it definitely has pricing to match. This sale knocks it down to a more reasonable price.



Adding an SSD to your PS5 is pretty easy: simply pull off the side panels, unscrew the holding door and place your new drive in just like in a PC.

