AMD Radeon RX 5700 Drops Below $300: XFX's DD Ultra Hits $299 With Code

The RX 5700 is our favorite graphics card for 2K gaming, but at its $350 MSRP, it faces increasing competition from Nvidia, making it a hard pick at that price for our Best Cyber Monday Graphics Card Deals. Many models are still priced around that MSRP or higher, so it's refreshing to see XFX's Radeon RX 5700 DD Ultra available on Newgg for $329.99. To get it for even less, you'll need to enter promo code 9BFCMPC528 bringing the price down to $299.99.

The RX 5700's GPU comes with 2304 stream processors, which on XFX's card run at 1565 MHz and boost up to 1750 MHz. Due to the chunky dual-fan cooler, it should boost at those high frequencies for longer than a reference card would.

XFX Radeon RX 5700 DD Ultra: With Coupon (9BFCMPC528)Now $299.99

The XFX RX 5700 is great for gaming high-refresh gaming at 1080p and 1440p refresh rates closer to 60Hz. It packs a hefty 'double dissipation' cooler with two fans and is now available at less than $300.

The memory on board is the standard 8 GB of GDDR6, which runs at the standard 14 Gbps. XFX named the card after its cooler: Double Dissipation, for its two fans. The chunky cooler also extends around the back of the card, forming a backplate with XFX lettering on it.

(Image credit: NewEgg)

Display outputs are handled by one HDMI 2.0b port and three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors. You'll need one six-pin and one eight-pin PCI-Express power connector to give the card the power it needs, with a PSU recommendation of 600W.

If you're looking for a great card for very competitive Full-HD gaming, or great performance at 1440p, the XFX 5700 DD Ultra might well be right for you. We certainly haven't seen the RX 5700 for sale at a lower price. But keep an eye on our AMD Radeon Deals page to see if one pops up at a lower price.

