Radeon RX 6600 XT Stock Tracker — Where to buy AMD’s New 1080p Focused GPU

AMD's rounding out its Navi graphics card lineup with a new GPU targeted at 1080p performance, the AMD RX 6600 XT. It's technically out today, coming in at a $379 MSRP, but AIB models and stock shortages mean finding one at that price is going to be difficult.

The best graphics cards go fast these days, although according to our RX 6600 XT review, this GPU is lacking. While it tends to beat the last-gen RX 5700 XT and Nvidia's RTX 3060 on benchmarks, it's still expensive for 1080p and has poor ray-tracing capabilities.

Even so, those faults haven't saved the card from the same low stock issues as its competitors, plus some AIB models are pushing prices up even higher. That's why we're keeping track of the best places to buy an RX 6600 XT, so you can help mitigate these problems and get your hands on one at the best price possible.

Where to buy an RX 6600 XT — at a glance

US RX 6600 XT retailers: Amazon | B&H | Best Buy | Micro Center | Newegg | AMD

UK RX 6600 XT retailers: Amazon UK | Currys PC World | eBuyer | Overclockers

Update August 11 — 8am PST/4PM BST

On the RX 6600 XT's launch day, most stores don't even have stock listed. Those that do are mostly already sold out. It's the same song and dance of all GPU launches in 2021, but there's a catch. A couple of British stores do actually have live add-to-cart buttons, for now.

Where to buy RX 6600 XT in the US

RX 6600 XT deals at B&H

B&H has one model of RX 6600 XT on its site right now, although it's sold out. It's a $399 model from XFX. We did briefly notice an "add to cart" button pop up for it while writing this article, but it didn't work and is now gone.View Deal

RX 6600 XT deals at Newegg

Newegg, predictably, has the widest selection of RX 6600 XT models, but like other sites, it's all out of stock. You're going to have to try your luck in the Newegg Shuffle instead.View Deal

Where to buy RX 6600 XT in the UK

RX 6600 XT deals at Amazon UK

Amazon UK's situation isn't much different than in the US, with searches for the RX 6600 XT returning other products.View Deal

RX 6600 XT deals at Overclockers

Overclockers is the first site on this list to actually have RX 6600 XT stock! There's 4 models current available, with prices ranging from £374 to £439. The rest are up for pre-order.View Deal