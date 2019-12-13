Razer’s Basilisk Gaming Mouse is on Sale For Just $40 (43% off)

Today is one of those good days where we've found a deal on a product we’re actually using right now, this very second in fact. Razer's Basilisk Gaming Mouse is currently on sale for just under $40, that's an impressive $30 off its retail price, $15 off its average price, and honestly it's a sweet deal if you don't already own this mouse.

And it is a phenomenal mouse too. As one of the editors behind Tom’s Hardware’s peripheral coverage, when it comes to mice I typically get the pick of the litter. Rotating through them at a steady rate is part of the job, and this one, well it was my go to mouse for our long Black Friday shifts, and for my gaming since then as well. The Basilisk is an ergonomic dream ideal for my small palm-grippy hands (check out our Corsair Ironclaw Wireless review for my measurements), complete with clutch DPI trigger, smooth plastic finish and immaculate silicon striped side grips It’s a joy to have on your desk.

Specifications

Sensor Optical Sensitivity 100 - 16,000 CPI Sensor Model Razer 5G Optical Sensor Polling Rate 125Hz, 500Hz, 1000Hz Programmable Buttons 8 LEDs Two Zone - 16.8 Million Colors Weight 107g / 3.8 oz

Ergonomics & Features

It’s the small things about Razer's Basilisk mouse that really blow you away. The shape for starters isn’t exactly your standard FPS style. It’s certainly very different in contrast to the Deathadder Elite, Razer’s go-to first person shooter form. It slopes elegantly down to the right from the rear left side. The right hand side grip naturally comforts your ring finger and pinkie, and your thumb falls smoothly into that left wing/rubber grip as well.

What’s also interesting is the button placement, as far as additional buttons and switches there’s not a whole lot out of the ordinary bar the one clutch trigger. Now when I say trigger, I mean this is a trigger. A small piece of magnetised metal formed to reach down close to your thumb’s tip fits into place in a slot cut out of the front of the mouse itself (in fact you can remove it). It has a small pin formed close to the join that presses into a switch hole inside of the mouse hidden out of site. Simply put pressure on the top of the trigger, the clutch moves closer into the mouse with a disturbingly nice tactile click, and bingo, you’re quickly onto your lowest CPI setting whilst the switch is held, without having to worry about swapping CPI profiles using the top buttons behind the scroll wheel. Perfect for quick precision shots where accuracy and smoothness is key.

Speaking of that scroll wheel, perhaps the best feature on the Razer Basilisk, and for those who are fans of Logitech’s infinite scroll is the scroll wheel tensioner found underneath the mouse itself. Through moving a small wheel underneath the mouse you can adjust just how much tension is active on the scroll wheel itself. If you want a completely smooth free-flowing wheel you can have that, if you want something that clicks into place every time you move the wheel, you can have that too or anywhere in between. It’s a nice touch, and one we surprisingly enjoyed a lot throughout our testing. It’s not quite as infinite as Logitech’s variant, it won't freewheel like that crazy thing does, that said, it’s still a brilliant feature to have for every day use, and arguably actually more useful.

Outside of the insane comfort, and ergonomic design, the sensor’s sharp too. Obviously there’s no way I ever even approach close to 16,000 CPI (1,800 is my sweet spot with a 600 CPI clutch), but for what it’s worth I’ve yet to have any tracking issues with the Basilisk whatsoever (aka I still suck at Overwatch, but that's on me).

