Razer Blade 15 Laptop Deal with Core i7, RTX 2070 Max-Q Matches Lowest Ever Price

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer's sleek and slim gaming notebook has found its way on sale before Black Friday. If you're looking for a small but powerful gaming machine, this is one to consider.



Specifically, this model with an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card , 16GB of RAM, a 144Hz refresh rate display and a 256GB SSD for storage. At $2,199.99, this matches the lowest this configuration has ever gone for on Amazon.

We did a review of the Razer Blade 15 in a similar configuration a while back, and praised it for its design, performance and excellent RGB lighting.



The biggest ding against it is the weird keyboard layout, which jams the right shift key in a weird spot. At least you don't often use that while you're gaming.