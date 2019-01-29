Trending

Razer Blade Stealth and Peripherals Are Here to Tickle You Pink

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer is breaking its traditional black and green look for the Razer Blade Stealth by making it pretty in pink. The company has announced a new limited edition, quartz pink version of the Stealth, as well as a series of quartz pink peripherals.

The pink Stealth will only be available for a limited time in the U.S., China and Canada beginning January 29. The $1,599.99 laptop packs an Intel Core i7-8665U CPU, a 25-watt Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card, a 256 GB PCIe M.2 SSD and 16 GB of LPPDR3 RAM at 2,133 MHz. That’s the same specs as the version I reviewed in December. It had a sleek design and was good enough for light gaming, but the keyboard was shallow. The pink version will be available until Razer sells out of units.

Like the black-on-black of the Stealth before it, Razer’s logo will be pink-on-pink here, making it more subtle than the green-on-black versions found on its gaming laptops.

New Pink Razer Peripherals

The company also announced a full slew of peripherals to get the pink makeover. Here’s the full list, per Razer:

  • Razer Basilisk mouse ($69.99)
  • Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse mat ($59.99)
  • Razer Huntsman keyboard ($149.99)
  • Razer Kraken headset ($79.99)
  • Razer Raiju Tournament Edition controller for PS4 ($149.99)
  • Razer Seiren X microphone ($99.99)
  • Razer Base Station Chroma headset stand ($59.99)
  • Quartz case for Razer Phone 2 ($24.99)

Unlike the laptop, these aren’t limited edition, so you can expect them to be more widely available.

These aren't the first pink Razer peripherals. There was a previous Quartz collection that included a BlackWidow keyboard.

  • rabbit4me1 29 January 2019 16:28
    Idiots should of done it during breast cancer awareness month
    Reply
  • DookieDraws 29 January 2019 18:16
    They look great! And I think this is awesome! Us guys have a lot of manly looking peripherals to choose from, our wonderful ladies need some love too. Corsair, Logitech, SteelSeries, do y'all see this?

    Reply
  • derekullo 29 January 2019 18:39
    21722751 said:
    Idiots should of done it during breast cancer awareness month
    Idiots in glass houses shouldn't throw insults.

    Reply
  • updownwaste 29 January 2019 20:03
    Just get Pink PlastiDip or equivalent.
    Reply
  • wwaaacs5 29 January 2019 21:05
    not what i expected to find in this post with a title like that lol
    Reply
  • ironbreaker2005 30 January 2019 02:23
    @derekullo got'em
    Reply
  • cryoburner 30 January 2019 04:03
    21723072 said:
    Us guys have a lot of manly looking peripherals to choose from, our wonderful ladies need some love too.
    Who is to say that this is not a manly pink? >_>

    But $1600 for laptop from a gaming brand that only has graphics hardware comparable in performance to a desktop GT 1030, RX 550 or Vega 11 integrated graphics? Sure, it's thin-and-light, but why is this being sold by Razor?
    Reply