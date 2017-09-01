Trending

Razer's Basilisk Gaming Mouse Targets FPS Market

Razer's launch of the new Basilisk gaming mouse is among the many announcements coming out of IFA, Europe's biggest tech show.

This purpose-built mouse has the FPS gaming community in its crosshairs. Razer equipped the mouse with a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, which is the same sensor used in the DeathAdder Elite and Lancehead Tournament Edition gaming mice.

In a press release, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan had this to say about the Basilisk gaming mouse:

"The customizability of the Razer Basilisk sets it apart from other FPS mice, and is something that we’re incredibly proud of. This is a mouse designed for tweaking that last ounce of performance out of each gamer’s specific FPS playstyle. For games like CS:GO, PUBG, Quake, and the likes, there’s nothing better."

The Basilisk features Razer's proprietary mechanical mouse switches with a 50-million-click life cycle, on-the-fly DPI adjustment, and eight programmable buttons. The mouse cable is braided and uses a USB connector. Razer equipped the mouse with a customizable RGB backlighting system capable of displaying 16.8 million colors.

Other unique features include a dial on the bottom of the mouse that allows you to adjust scroll wheel resistance and a removable DPI button that gives you the ability to temporarily change sensitivity when you hold it down.

The Razer Basilisk is available now on the company website for $70.

Razer Basilisk
Sensor TypeOptical
DPI16,000
Tracking Speed450 IPS
Tracking Acceleration50g
Buttons8 Programmable
Main Key SwitchesRazer Mechanical Mouse Switches
Lighting EffectsRazer Chroma RGB
InterfaceUSB 2.0
Weight107g (without cable)
Price$70
  • DookieDraws 01 September 2017 21:39
    I've been looking around at mice the last week or so. I have a Logitech G400s that I have been using since 2012, and I love it's simplicity. But was looking for something else similar, but with pretty RGB lighting. :)

    And I hate that auto-playing laptop ad with a passion! At least make it click-to-play. Purty please! :)
  • globalchaos1984 02 September 2017 05:09
    Only 8 buttons?
  • poochiepiano 02 September 2017 19:00
    Not that you asked, but I moved from an MX518 (same body as G400s) to a G502 and I love it. It's got subtle but classy RGB and goes on sale for as low as $30 if you keep your eyes peeled. I recommend checking it out!
  • jdog2pt0 06 September 2017 02:27
    As poochiepiano said, I also recommend checking out the g502.

  • Sam Hain 06 September 2017 22:03
    I know... My DA Elite only has seven. I need the Spinal Tap Edition with 11 buttons.
