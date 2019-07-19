Trending

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Duke OC Now $53 Off

By GPUs 

(Image credit: MSI)

Amazon Prime Day may be over, there are still great deals available on GPUs. Today the retail giant has the MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Duke OC for $536.50. That’s $53 off the $590 MSRP. 

The RTX 2070 Duke OC features core clock speeds of up to 1,755 MHz / 1,410 MHz, 8GB of GDDR6 video memory and a three fan design with a nickel-plated copper base plate for heat dissipation. 

The more powerful RTX 2070 Super GPU is now available, so it seems likely that Amazon is trying to clear old stock. This is great for buyers interested in grabbing a high-end graphics card at a steep discount. 

Not sure which GPU is right for you? Make sure to head over to our GPU buying guide for tips and insights on making a wise purchase decision. You can also see how different GPUs stack up against each other in our best graphics cards and GPU hierarchy pages. 

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • redgarl 19 July 2019 14:55
    What a joke, why are you promoting this? It is awful value. 5700xt at 400$ is beating that card! This is the reason why we cannot trust this site anymore.
    Reply
  • King_V 19 July 2019 15:58
    When that article was first posted, the deal was $160 off rather than $53 off, hence $430. Still a little more than the 5700xt, but some people might shell out the extra $30 for (almost) the same performance, a non-blower card, and the ability to have ray tracing.

    I'm not one of them, but I can definitely understand it if the price of entry is only an extra $30 vs an extra $136.
    Reply