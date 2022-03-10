RTX 3080 Powered MSI Gaming Laptop Now Under $1,750: Real Deals

The MSI GP66 Leopard has been reduced to $1,749, the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon - this is a great price for an RTX 3080 powered gaming machine and probably won't last for long.

Another gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion 5 17-inch powered by an RTX 3070 is now only $1,428 at Lenovo. It's a great day for gamers who want a portable gaming solution.

If you're looking to do a CPU upgrade, but not wanting to splash out on a new expensive 12th Gen rig, you may want to consider going for Intel's last 11th Gen flagship CPU the Core i9-11900K that's currently reduced to just $385.

Scroll down below for more Real Deals!

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

MSI GP66 Leopard (RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop: was $2,050, now $1,749 at Amazon

This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Lenovo Legion 5 17-inch (RTX 3070): was $1,830, now $1,428 at Lenovo using coupon code CLEAR22

This model of the Lenovo Legion 5 has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, an RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD. The 17-inch screen is an FHD 144Hz IPS panel.

Intel Core i9-11900K: was $525, now $385 at Newegg with code EMCBQAZ25

This 11th Gen flagship consumer CPU from Intel packs eight cores, 16 threads, and a max clock speed of a blistering 5.3 GHz. Alongside this, you've got PCIe Gen 4 support, a 125W TDP, and Intel's Turbo Boost Max technology.

Gigabyte G5 MD (RTX 3050 Ti): was $1,199, now $599 at Newegg after rebate

This configuration of Gigabyte’s G5 features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB GDDR6 video memory, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD. It also has a 15.6-inch Pantone-certified FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and powerful DTS:X Ultra audio for immersive gaming.

NZXT H510 Flow ATX Mid-Tower Case: was $100, now $80 at Best Buy

The NZXT H510 Flow comes with a mesh front panel for improved airflow. Two 120mm Aer F fans are installed at the front and rear, with room for another 120mm fan on the front panel and a 140mm fan at the top (extra fans not included). Check our review of the NZXT H510 flow for more details.

Looking for more deals?