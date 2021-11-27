Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus Deal: 7.1 GBps at Record Low Price

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe SSD broke write speed records when we reviewed it, earning a spot on our list of best SSDs. Today the drive is on sale at Amazon at its all-time lowest price of $749, a massive price reduction compared to its normal retail price that ranges from $850 to $1,000.

The 4TB Rocket 4 Plus comes in the M.2 form factor and uses the fast NVMe interface to push out up to 7.1 GB/s of sequential read and 6.6 GB/s of sequential write throughput. It also dishes out 650,000 random read and 700,000 random write IOPS, all enabled by a PCIe 4.0 x4 connection.

The drive comes with a five-year warranty and can absorb 2,800 TB of write data over that time frame. You'll have to register the drive to get the full five-year warranty, though (it is only covered for one year if you don't register).

The Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus comes with plenty of capacity and fast speeds, but as we noted in our review, our only reservations are due to thermal throttling and the high price point. The cut-down Cyber Monday price point addresses the pricing problem, and if you make sure the SSD uses either a heatsink (some motherboards have these built in) or has adequate airflow, it shouldn't throttle during normal use.

Product Rocket 4 Plus 4TB Pricing $799.99 Capacity (User / Raw) 4000GB / 4096GB Form Factor M.2 2280 Interface / Protocol PCIe 4.0 x4 / NVMe 1.4 Controller Phison PS5018-E18 DRAM DDR4 Memory Micron 96L TLC Sequential Read 7,100 MBps Sequential Write 6,600 MBps Random Read 650,000 IOPS Random Write 700,000 IOPS Security N/A Endurance (TBW) 2,800 TB Part Number SB-RKT4P-4TB Warranty 5-Years

