Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD Available For The Low Price of $149: Real Deals

Our favorite SSD, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) is on sale for $149 at Amazon at the moment. This is a great deal for this superfast Gen 4 SSD that can help to speed up your games and system load times with its sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,000 MBps. For more information on this drive, check out our review of the Samsung 980 Pro

If you're in the market for some new peripherals for your computer setup, then have a look at the Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 keyboard for just $99 and the HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset also on sale for $99. Check out our reviews of the Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 and the HyperX Cloud II Wireless for our thoughts on these products.

Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD:  was $229, now $149 at Amazon

Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: was $229, now $149 at Amazon
Our favorite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

View Deal
Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Keys: was $150, now $99 at Best Buy

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Keys: was $150, now $99 at Best Buy
Corsair's K70 RGB Rapidfire keyboard is a full-sized wired keyboard with Cherry MX low-profile mechanical switches. The K70 also comes with a soft-touch detachable wrist rest, dedicated multimedia controls, USB pass-through, and FPS/MOBA keycap sets.  

View Deal
HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset: was $149, now $99 at Amazon

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset: was $149, now $99 at Amazon
HyperX takes the Cloud II wireless with a low-latency 2.4GHz connection, and large 53mm drivers with a battery life of up to 30 hours. These sturdy headphones use an aluminium frame with memory foam leatherette ear cushions. 

View Deal
Corsair 4000D PC Case: was $104, now $74 at Amazon

Corsair 4000D PC Case: was $104, now $74 at Amazon
The Corsair 4000D comes complete with two 120mm AirGuide fans and room for multiple radiators including space for either a 360mm in the front or a 280mm on the roof of the case. With tempered glass side panels for viewing the internal workings of your beloved PC.

View Deal
Thermaltake Floe DX 360mm: was $177, now $144 at Amazon

Thermaltake Floe DX 360mm: was $177, now $144 at Amazon
With a 360mm radiator, the Thermaltake Floe DX All-In-One cooler is more than capable of cooling the hottest consumer CPUs on the market and its RGB helps to make your PC look cool whilst doing it. This cooler can also integrate with Amazon's Alexa and Chroma, through Razer's Synapse software. This cooler needs an additional bracket to work with LGA 1700 socket - that does not come included. 

View Deal

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
