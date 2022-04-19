Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD Available For The Low Price of $149: Real Deals

Our favorite SSD, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) is on sale for $149 at Amazon at the moment. This is a great deal for this superfast Gen 4 SSD that can help to speed up your games and system load times with its sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,000 MBps. For more information on this drive, check out our review of the Samsung 980 Pro.

If you're in the market for some new peripherals for your computer setup, then have a look at the Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 keyboard for just $99 and the HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset also on sale for $99. Check out our reviews of the Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 and the HyperX Cloud II Wireless for our thoughts on these products.

Check below for more deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: was $229, now $149 at Amazon

Our favorite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Keys: was $150, now $99 at Best Buy

Corsair's K70 RGB Rapidfire keyboard is a full-sized wired keyboard with Cherry MX low-profile mechanical switches. The K70 also comes with a soft-touch detachable wrist rest, dedicated multimedia controls, USB pass-through, and FPS/MOBA keycap sets.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset: was $149, now $99 at Amazon

HyperX takes the Cloud II wireless with a low-latency 2.4GHz connection, and large 53mm drivers with a battery life of up to 30 hours. These sturdy headphones use an aluminium frame with memory foam leatherette ear cushions.

Corsair 4000D PC Case: was $104, now $74 at Amazon

The Corsair 4000D comes complete with two 120mm AirGuide fans and room for multiple radiators including space for either a 360mm in the front or a 280mm on the roof of the case. With tempered glass side panels for viewing the internal workings of your beloved PC.

Thermaltake Floe DX 360mm: was $177, now $144 at Amazon

With a 360mm radiator, the Thermaltake Floe DX All-In-One cooler is more than capable of cooling the hottest consumer CPUs on the market and its RGB helps to make your PC look cool whilst doing it. This cooler can also integrate with Amazon's Alexa and Chroma, through Razer's Synapse software. This cooler needs an additional bracket to work with LGA 1700 socket - that does not come included.

