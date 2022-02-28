Samsung 980 Pro 2TB and WD SN850 2TB SSD Prices Drop to as Little as $260: Real Deals

Today is a fantastic day to grab a bargain on some large super-fast 2TB NVMe SSD storage as the WD Black SN850 (2TB) is down to $260, and the Samsung 980PRO (2TB) is $280 — a massive 35% off its August 2021 price. These are some of the lowest prices we've ever seen for these larger 2TB drives, so it could be a great time to create more space for games and applications on your PC. Look at our Best SSDs to see what we thought of these drives.

If today's SSD bargains weren't enough, we've found an RTX 3080 laptop with over $1,000 off of its original price. The Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD is a beast of a laptop with enough power to easily run the latest games at high settings.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

WD Black SN850 NVMe M.2 2TB: was $330, now $260 at Amazon

Jump on the PCIe Gen 4 superhighway with speeds up to 7000 MB/s read and 5300 MB/s write. This 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD is a great compact storage solution with all the durability you know and love from Western Digital storage products.

Samsung 980 PRO PCIe Gen 4 2TB: was $230, now $150 at Amazon

Our favorite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (2TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD (Core i7, 4K OLED): was $2,999, now $1,999 at Newegg with rebate

This stunner of a machine uses a 4K Samsung AMOLED panel that covers 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut and supports DisplayHDR 400. This system also has a Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Its RTX 3080 has a boost clock of 1,245 MHz and a maximum graphics power of 105W.

Corsair K60 RGB Pro keyboard and mouse bundle: was $150, now $75 at Best Buy

For nearly half the price, you can pick up this packed peripheral bundle with a K60 RGB Pro keyboard, M55 RGB Pro Mouse and an MM300 mouse pad.



Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse: was $50, now $24 at Amazon

With a maximum DPI of 6400, the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming mouse stands as a viable mid-tier gaming mouse. It has 5 programmable buttons that use mechanical switches. On the underside is an optical sensor.

