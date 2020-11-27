The Best 240Hz Gaming Monitor Is Cheaper Than Ever

With the best graphics card and best CPU stock still disappointing, to say the least, now’s a great time to invest in a new monitor in preparation for when these new components are actually readily available. Even better, today’s Black Friday, meaning the best monitor deals are in effect, including this sale on the Samsung CRG5 240 Hz monitor.

This year, refresh rates climbed to 360Hz, but 240Hz is still super speedy and a premium spec for fast-paced gamers. The Samsung 27-inch CRG5 is listed on our Best Gaming Monitors as page as our top 240Hz recommendation, and it’s on sale for its cheapest price ever: $270 .

Samsung CRG5: was $400, now $270 at Best Buy

We list this 27-incher on our Best Gaming Monitors page as the best 240Hz monitor. When we reviewed it in late 2019, it set some speed records while offering the great contrast expected of a VA panel.View Deal

In our Samsung CRG5 review in November 2019, we praised this monitor for setting an input lag record of just 18ms. For comparison, the competing HP Omen X 25f , also a 240Hz monitor, hit 24ms in the same benchmark.

This isn’t just a speed demon though. The CRG5 also uses a VA panel and hit an impressive 3,353.8:1 contrast ratio in our testing at max brightness and out-of-box settings. We consider contrast critical for image quality, so not only will the CRG5 be able to keep up with fast framerates, games should look good on it too.

