Black Friday Deal: Samsung’s 27-inch 1440p 144Hz VA Monitor On Sale for $260

When you finally upgrade from 1080p 60 Hz to 1440p 144 Hz, it’s a similar feeling to the first time you went from an SSD to a hard drive for your OS. The difference is absolutely tangible. And we’ve found the perfect screen deal for that experience. Samsung’s 27-inch CJG56 144 Hz Curved gaming monitor is on sale now this Black Friday holiday for just $260 (21% off).

Usually this screen retails at around $336, and when it first launched back in June, Amazon had it listed way up at $392, making it a $130 (34%) price drop at best, and a $70 (21%) price drop at worst. That’s pretty good going especially for what you get.

Panel Size 27-inch Native Resolution 2560x1440 Pixel Density 109 PPI Panel Type VA Maximum Refresh 144 Hz Response Time 4ms G2G Contrast Ratio 3000:1 Display Inputs DisplayPort, HDMI Connectivity 3.5mm Headphone Jack VESA Mount 75x75 Warranty 1 Year Limited Warranty

As standard this things comes with a crisp 27-inch curved VA panel, providing a pixel density of around 109 pixels per inch, compared to 92 as found on a 24-inch 1080p panel. On top of that top Samsung’s VA panels pack in a serious contrast ratio at 3000:1, ensuring you’ll have some of the most vibrant color out there. The biggest perk though? That 144 Hz refresh rate. Honestly, going from 60 to 144 Hz for the first time makes a huge difference, even on the deskop, windows glide seamlessly as they move across the work space like they’re sliding on an oil slick. Everything is sharp and there’s minimal blurring. Even with the mouse cursor. It’s hard to put into words what the experience feels like, and it's even better in game. Once you go 144Hz you won't want to come back that’s for sure.

On top of that there’s also the inclusion of FreeSync (with G-Sync potentially also available), and a low 4ms G2G response time, more than enough for the average gamer. Sure if you’re a true pro top 1% FPS player you might want to invest in a 240 Hz refresh 1080p screen instead with a super low response time (less than 2ms), but the sacrifice you make for viewing angles and color with that TN panel, certainly doesn’t seem worth it in our eyes.

Ultimately, the Samsung CJG56 is a fantastic screen, and at this price point, more than worth the investment.

