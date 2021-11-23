Best Samsung Odyssey G7 Black Friday Deals

The Black Friday deals season is here, and there are some Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor deals to choose from! These special offers come highly recommended, based on our 5-star Samsung Odyssey G7 review — this display sports excellent HDR, low input lag and a sleek design.

The beauty of this curved gaming monitor, beyond the reduced strain thanks to that 1500R curve, is that it excels in pretty much every category. The gorgeously accurate color, generous amount of I/O and awesome contrast ratio make it just as good for productivity as it is for gaming.

For the players, that QHD resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync means you don’t miss a beat, and the HDR vastly increases the luminosity of each scene you’re in for an immersive experience.

And all of this is packed into a stylishly restrained chassis with VESA compatible mounting or an ergonomic stand, to make for an ideal package, which is made even better with discounts up to $100 (or £100) off the list price.

You can see the best prices on the 27 and 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor just below: