Samsung’s 49-inch, 240 Hz Monitor Now $899 in Cyber Monday Deal

Cyber Monday is here, and the tech deals continue to roll in at a furious pace. Last week, Samsung's gorgeous Odyssey G9 49-inch ultrawide gaming monitor was discounted to $999 for Black Friday, representing a $400 discount off its usual price. Today, however, that same monitor is available for just $899 direct from Samsung, an all-time low price.

To obtain the $899 price, you'll need to jump over just one small hurdle. Before adding the Odyssey G9 to your cart, you must enable the Samsung Discount Program, which is really just a box for you to click. You don't need to sign up for anything.

You can enable the Samsung Discount Program one of two ways. First, if you say a dropdown that says "Save up to an extra $100 with Samsung Discount Program," you can click it and select Education Discounts. Samsung will not ask you to verify that you are a student or teacher and will just take $100 off.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you don't have that dropdown menu, scroll down to the bottom of the product page to the column titled Offers. Next, click on Student & Educator Discounts. Finally, go back to the Odyssey G9 product page, add it to your cart and you should now see the $899 price.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9: was $1,599, now $899 at Samsung Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9: was $1,599, now $899 at Samsung

Get $400 off this beasty 49-inch QLED gaming monitor, which sports a 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution, HDR with a 1,000-nit brightness, a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync support. Use the Samsung Discount Program menu option to get it at this price.

The Odyssey G9's 49-inch ultrawide panel has a resolution of 5120x1440 (32:9 aspect ratio) and reaches a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz. The monitor is also compatible with AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync adaptive sync technologies. It features a 1000R curve, 1,000 nits maximum brightness (HDR content), 2,500:1 contrast ratio and a 1ms response time.

We reviewed the 49-inch Odyssey G9 back in June and came away very impressed with its picture quality and color accuracy. Our Christian Eberle was so impressed that it received a 4.5 out of 5 stars rating and an Editor's Choice award. "The Odyssey G9 is the fastest and most responsive large monitor we've seen yet," wrote Eberle. "The 49-Inch Odyssey G9 delivers a premium gaming experience that can't be found elsewhere. It's expensive, but it's unique. For players with high-end systems, it's a great choice."

If you're a gamer looking for a fast and colorful display that is packed with ports and can perform double duty for your productivity needs, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 is a rock-solid choice.

