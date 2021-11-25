Samsung’s 49-inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor Under $1,000 in Black Friday Deal

The Black Friday gaming monitor deals so far have delivered decent discounts across a range of premium panels, but we weren’t even expecting to see this ultrawide monster on the chopping block — never mind with savings this big.

With this $400 Black Friday price cut, Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 Ultrawide curved gaming monitor has fallen to its lowest price of just $999.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9: was $1,399, now $999 at Amazon Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9: was $1,399, now $999 at Amazon

Get $400 off this beasty 49-inch QLED gaming monitor, which sports a 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution, HDR with a 1,000-nit brightness, a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync support.

As you can read in our 4.5-star rated Samsung Odyssey G9 review , we’re huge fans of this screen, which is both incredible for gaming and productivity alike. The picture is bright, sharp, and color-accurate right out of the box. HDR is excellent and the 1000R curve is great for reducing eye strain, too.

And because this is essentially two QHD displays in a 32:9 aspect ratio, multitasking is such a cinch — whether it's split-screen productivity or using one side for work and the other for gaming. The vast array of I/O and easy-to-use software suite makes it really simple to set this feature up.

All of this comes packed into a sleek chassis with impressively restrained RGB lighting, thanks to the infinity core round back that can be synced with the rest of your setup. If you’re a gaming enthusiast on the lookout for a serious monitor upgrade, this is one of the best deals out there right now.