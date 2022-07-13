Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Now $199 For Prime Day

The 2TB Samsung T7 Shield is our best portable SSD pick, and today it is available for only $199 on Amazon (opens in new tab), a $90 markdown from its regular $289 pricing. That's a great deal on a ruggedized SSD designed to deliver high performance inside a tough shell.

The T7 Shield comes with an aluminum shell wrapped in a thick rubber covering with ribs to help absorb the shock of being dropped (up to three meters). It has two levels of protection for the USB port, making it shock, vibration, water, and dust-resistant enough to earn the IP65 certification. It also protects the data stored on the inside with strong AES 256-bit encryption.

The Samsung T7 Shield features up to 1,050/1,000 of sequential read/write throughput and connects using a USB-C or USB Gen 3 connection. It also has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

The drive is fast with up to 1,050 MBps of sequential read and 1,000 MBps of sequential write speed. It feeds data through a USB-C / USB Gen3 2x2 connection and comes with a USB Type-C to Type-C and USB Type-C to Type-A cable.

The Samsung T7 Shield comes with a three-year warranty and has a "Dynamic Thermal Guard" feature that keeps the casing below 57 Celsius, so the drive will stay cool even during heavy workloads. It also has its own Magician software for management, putting the final touch on this impressive drive.

