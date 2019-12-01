Samsung's 144Hz Curved Ultrawide: 49 Inch Monitor for $800

(Image credit: Samsung)

With the best Cyber Monday Tech deals already making their way in, now’s a good time to finally pull the trigger on updating your gaming display. For those craving a large, curved ultrawide that can handle speedy gaming at 144Hz, the 49-inch Samsung CHG90 just dropped to $800 , its lowest price ever.

Samsung CHG90 : was $1,000, now $800 @ Amazon

The Samsung CHG90 has had an MSRP of $1,000 and was selling for $900 of late, but has dropped to its all-time lowest price. With 3440 x 1440 resolution, it's equal to having to two 27-inch 16:9 screens and delivers fantastic contrast, HDR with FreeSync 2 HDR and accurate DCI-P3 gamut coverage.View Deal

In our Samsung CHG90 review last year, we praised the monitor's premium gaming features. That includes that fast refresh rate and low 1ms (GTG) response time, plus FreeSync 2 HDR. Curved ultrawides make gaming feel more immersive, especially at this size and with an 1800R curve.

For productivity, we wish pixel density was greater than 88 pixels per inch (ppi), as 110ppi is our sweet spot. However, with its high contrast (3,000:1) VA panel you may not mind when gaming or watching movies. And HDR looks great, thanks to a zone-dimming edge backlight.