Samsung’s Giant 32-Inch 4K Gaming Monitor Drops to $649: Real Deals

Today we have spotted great deals on a pair of large 32-inch monitors from Samsung, 2TB of SSD storage, and some discount codes for some of the best gaming CPUs (opens in new tab).

With a sharp 4K resolution on this large 32-inch monitor, the Samsung Odyssey G70B is on sale for only $649 (opens in new tab)— matching its lowest price from March according to CamelCamelCamel (opens in new tab). Some of the other features of this high-spec gaming monitor include a fast 144Hz refresh rate and an IPS panel for more accessible viewing angles.

Another deal on a 32-inch screen but this time with a 1000R curved panel, the Samsung Odyssey G7 has been reduced to $549 (opens in new tab). Using QLED for vibrant color reproduction and with a superfast 240Hz refresh rate and timely 1ms response time, this monitor is built for playing the latest and greatest games.

If you are in need of extra storage, consider the 2TB Solidigm P41Plus SSD for just $89 (opens in new tab) on Newegg. It is a Gen4 SSD with respectable sequential read and write speeds of 4125/3325 MB/s respectively. More than fast enough to load up your favorite games, the P41 Plus would make a great optional storage drive for hosting your games library. It might not be one of the best SSDs (opens in new tab) available, but at this price, it's certainly great value for money with good performance. See our review of the Solidigm P41 Plus (opens in new tab) for more details.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G70B 32-Inch 4K Gaming Monitor: now $649 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $999)

The Samsung Odyssey G70B (model - LS32BG702ENXGO) is a 32-inch gaming monitor that boasts some impressive specs. With a 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate on an IPS panel, the monitor with provide stunning visuals on any computer that has a graphics card powerful enough to make the most out of it.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch QHD: now $549 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $799)

This 32-inch monitor (model - LC32G75TQSNXZA) has a VA panel with a tight, 1000R curve, support for HDR600, and a 240 Hz refresh rate. We gave it 5 stars when we reviewed it.

(opens in new tab) 2TB Solidigm P41 Plus PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $89 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $169)

With sequential read/write speeds of 4125/3325 MBps, this 2TB drive is great value and performance in one small package. We reviewed the P41 Plus and found it a modest SSD, but at this price, it's a good choice for a second storage or games library drive.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: now $294 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $449)

The last hurrah for AM4, the 5800X3D is one of the best bang-for-buck CPUs for gaming. With 8-cores and 16-threads as well as its massive 96MB of L3 cache, this CPU is a great upgrade if you're already on the AM4 platform or looking to make a cost-effective build using last-gen hardware. Use code MYRSSCS937 for a $30 discount.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU: now $669 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $699)

One of the flagship AMD processors, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D comes with 16-cores and a massive 128MB L3 Cache of stacked 3D V-Cache SRAM chiplets. One of the fastest CPUs for gaming. Use code MYRSSCS938 for a $30 discount.

