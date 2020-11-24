SanDisk Ultra 3D 4TB SSD Only $399 Before Black Friday

The pre-Black Friday sales this week have been notably generous toward large capacity SSDs and HDDs. After the 28TB Western Digital HDD discount yesterday, there's seemingly little reason not to start your own NAS project at home. Today we're sharing a deal on the SanDisk Ultra 3D 4TB SSD.

When we published our SanDisk Ultra 3D review back in 2017, we applauded its endurance rating and MLC-Like performance.

This deal is part of our effort this shopping season to help our readers by rounding up the best Black Friday deals on tech we can find. We have pages dedicated to specific hardware like the best Black Friday deals on SSDs if you want to see what else is available.

SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 4TB: was $599, now $399 @Amazon

This 4TB SSD from SanDisk uses a SATA III interface. It's usually priced around $599 but is currently discounted to just $399 at Amazon.View Deal

Under optimal conditions, this drive has read/write speeds up to 560/530 MBps. It has a 2.5" form factor, so you will need a vacant SATA III port to interface with this drive.

This drive is available in other capacities, getting as small as 250GB. This offer is for the 4TB edition, however.

Check out the SanDisk Ultra 3D product page on Amazon for more details and checkout options.