SanDisk Extreme MicroSD Deals: Up To 60% Off

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon has a range of SanDisk Extreme microSD cards on sale, so now is a very good time to pull the trigger if you've been looking for a new microSD for your smartphone, GoPro, Nintendo Switch, drone, or any other device.

The SanDisk Extreme microSDXC cards adhere to the UHS-I standard and proudly sport the U3 (UHS Speed Class 3), A2 (Application Performance Class 2), and V30 (Video Speed Class 30) speed ratings. SanDisk built these cards for speed, so they can handle 4K UHD workloads without hiccups. SanDisk's Extreme offerings feature read and write speeds up to 160 MB/s and 90 MB/s, respectively.

While SanDisk Extreme microSDXC cards are fast, there's also a heavy emphasis on durability. According to the manufacturer, the robust design makes the cards shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof. And if you constantly have to transfer high-resolution photographs or video files to your PC, SanDisk Extreme microSDXC cards are compatible with the brand's MobileMate USB 3.0 microSD card reader that enables transfer speeds up to 170 MB/s.

SanDisk backs its Extreme microSDXC cards with a limited lifetime warranty. In countries like Germany, Canada, and other regions that are not eligible for a lifetime warranty, the warranty period is 30 years.