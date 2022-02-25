Save $850 on This RTX 3080 Laptop: Real Deals

Today we have an amazing deal on an RTX 3080 GPU-laden Gigabyte Aorus 17G YD 17-inch gaming laptop with $850 off its retail price at Newegg. This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for a gaming laptop with these specs, so you should take a look before this deal ends.

Also on the menu today is a selection of gaming laptop deals, all complete with RTX 30-series graphics. That includes another RTX 3080 laptop - the MSI GE66 Raider with a 15-inch UHD screen, and also the Asus ROG Zephyrus with an RTX 3070.

Check below for even more gaming laptop deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Gigabyte Aorus 17G YD 17-Inch (RTX 3080): was $2,549, now $1,699 at Newegg with rebate

This machine comes with a 17-inch 300MHz FHD display powered by an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU and an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU. This model comes with 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

MSI GE66 Raider 15-Inch (RTX 3080): was $3,499, now $2,899 at Amazon

The MSI GE66 Raider comes with a 15.6-inch UHD 4K display powered by an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU and an Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU. Also included in this model are 32GB of RAM and a 2TB NVMe SSD.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 15-inch (RTX 3070): was $1,850, now $1,600 at Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus comes with a 15.6-inch QHD display powered by an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU and an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU. Also included in this model are 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR XD 17-Inch (RTX 3070): was $2,499, now $1,799 at Newegg with rebate

The Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR XD comes with a 17-inch UHD 4K display powered by an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU and an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU. Also included in this model are 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 15-inch (RTX 3060): was $1,349, now $1,249 at B&H

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 comes with a 15-inch 144 Hz FHD display powered by an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU and an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU. Also included in this model are 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Looking for more deals?