Score 32GB of DDR4 RAM for Less than $100 With Cyber Monday Deals

If you're looking for a quick and easy upgrade to 32GB of DRAM that won't break the bank, then Newegg has a few deals you should consider: The retailer has both a 32GB G.Skill DDR4-3200 Ripjaws V kit for $99 and a 32GB Neo Forza DDR4-3200 Faye kit for a mere $89.

Naturally, most enthusiasts will pony up the extra $10 to go with the G.Skill kit due to the strength of the company's strong brand. G.Skill's Ripjaws kits are perennial favorites for enthusiasts, and this V Series kit comes as two 16GB DIMMs with the Ripjaws' distinctive black heatspreader design. The kit runs an XMP profile at 16-18-18-36 timings at 1.35V, so they'll provide fast gaming performance and plug-and-play overclockability. You just miss out on RGB, but you really shouldn't expect that in this price class.

G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3200: was $149, now $99 at Newegg (save $30) G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3200: was $149, now $99 at Newegg (save $30)

This 32GB kit runs at DDR4-3200 with 16-18-18-38 timings via a one-click XMP profile.

If you're really on a tight budget and aren't worried about scoring a big name brand and thus taking a bit of a risk, the 32GB Neo Forza FAYE kit now retails for $89. That's a $60 savings over the normal $149.88 pricing.



This kit also runs at DDR4-3200 with 16-18-18-36 timings via an XMP profile, but it comes with a decidedly less splashy design. Like the Ripjaws, you also don't get RGB down in this price range.

Neo Forza FAYE 32GB (2x16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 3200: was $149, now $89 at Newegg (save $60) Neo Forza FAYE 32GB (2x16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 3200: was $149, now $89 at Newegg (save $60)

This 32GB kit runs at DDR4-3200 with 16-18-18-36 timings via a one-click XMP profile.

