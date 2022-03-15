The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD Drops to $249, Its Lowest Price Ever: Real Deals

Our favorite NVMe SSD the Samsung 980 PRO (2TB) is on sale at Newegg for only $249 - its lowest price ever. This massive 2TB drive is Gen 4, has incredible read/write performance, and is a must-have piece of hardware for any high-end gaming rig.

Continuing the incredible deals this Tuesday, we also have an amazing price on a Radeon RX 6700 XT with XFX's Speedster SWFT309 on sale for only $599 at Best Buy — that's as close to the MSRP as I've ever seen it. Also popping up on the Real Deals radar is Intel's Core i9-12900K for only $579 at Newegg. This is also the lowest the 12th Gen flagship CPU has ever been.

More fantastic deals are below so scroll down and have a look!

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Samsung 980 PRO PCIe Gen 4 2TB: was $312, now $249 at Newegg

Our favorite SSD, thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (2TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

XFX Speedster SWFT309 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT: was $979, now $599 at Best Buy

This Radeon RX 6700XT GPU from XFX has a base clock speed of 2424 MHz with a boost speed of 2581 MHz, 12GB GDDR6 VRAM, and a triple-fan cooling solution. See how it ranks in our best graphics cards for gaming picks.

Intel Core i9-12900K: was $618, now $579 at Newegg with code EMCBQA424

Alder Lake's Core i9 iteration is on sale! The i9-12900K has eight performance cores (P-cores) and eight efficiency cores (E-cores). It also boasts DDR5 compatibility, has a 30MB cache, and has a boost clock up to 5.2 GHz.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset: was $129, now $67 at Amazon

The Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset comes with 7.1 virtual surround sound, a strong aluminum frame, a choice of either fabric or leatherette ear cushions and a detachable noise-canceling microphone and headset cable. Why not look at our HyperX Cloud Alpha S review.

Looking for more deals?