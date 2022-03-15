The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD Drops to $249, Its Lowest Price Ever: Real Deals

Our favorite NVMe SSD the Samsung 980 PRO (2TB) is on sale at Newegg for only $249 - its lowest price ever. This massive 2TB drive is Gen 4, has incredible read/write performance, and is a must-have piece of hardware for any high-end gaming rig.
Continuing the incredible deals this Tuesday, we also have an amazing price on a Radeon RX 6700 XT with XFX's Speedster SWFT309 on sale for only $599 at Best Buy — that's as close to the MSRP as I've ever seen it. Also popping up on the Real Deals radar is Intel's Core i9-12900K for only $579 at Newegg. This is also the lowest the 12th Gen flagship CPU has ever been.
More fantastic deals are below so scroll down and have a look!
TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals
- Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 2TB: was $312, now $249 at Newegg
- XFX Speedster SWFT309 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT: was $979, now $599 at Best Buy
- Intel Core i9-12900K: was $618, now $579 at Newegg with code EMCBQA424
- Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 1TB: was $180, now $131 at Amazon
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset: was $129, now $67 at Amazon
Today’s best deals in detail
Samsung 980 PRO PCIe Gen 4 2TB: was $312, now $249 at Newegg
Our favorite SSD, thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (2TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.
XFX Speedster SWFT309 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT: was $979, now $599 at Best Buy
This Radeon RX 6700XT GPU from XFX has a base clock speed of 2424 MHz with a boost speed of 2581 MHz, 12GB GDDR6 VRAM, and a triple-fan cooling solution. See how it ranks in our best graphics cards for gaming picks.
Intel Core i9-12900K: was $618, now $579 at Newegg with code EMCBQA424
Alder Lake's Core i9 iteration is on sale! The i9-12900K has eight performance cores (P-cores) and eight efficiency cores (E-cores). It also boasts DDR5 compatibility, has a 30MB cache, and has a boost clock up to 5.2 GHz.
Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 1TB: was $180, now $131 at Amazon
The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD blew us away when we reviewed it, returning scores that were similar to the more-expensive WD Black SN850 and Samsung 980 Pro. It promises sequential reads and writes of up to 7,000 and 5,300 MBps.
HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset: was $129, now $67 at Amazon
The Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset comes with 7.1 virtual surround sound, a strong aluminum frame, a choice of either fabric or leatherette ear cushions and a detachable noise-canceling microphone and headset cable. Why not look at our HyperX Cloud Alpha S review.
