Thermaltake Releases New RGB App For PSU Fan Lights

Thermaltake released a new mobile app that lets Toughpower DPS G RGB PSU (that's a lot of initialisms for one product) owners control the unit's lights. It's called DPS G Riing RGB--not to be confused with the Riing RGB app that debuted in November--and it's available now for Android and iOS devices.

This new app is part of Thermaltake's efforts to make nearly every aspect of a computer shine with RGB lights. There's the Toughpower DPS G RGB power supply itself; RGB liquid cooling fittings; an illuminated mouse and keyboard; and a pair of ATX cases with tempered glass to let people see all those glowing LEDs. Pretty soon you won't even need to install light bulbs in your office--your rig will be bright enough to light up the whole room.

But wouldn't those LEDs be more fun if they did more than just display one color? That's where these Riing RGB apps come in. Thermaltake made the software to let people make their lights pulse in time with a beat, set a color cycle, or display a random color. The first Riing RGB app also offered some control over the Riing LED RGB Radiator Fan TT Premium Edition lineup, but the DPS G Riing RGB app doesn't appear to control anything but the lights.



Both apps are free to download from the App Store and Play Store. (The original Riing RGB app can be found here and here.) The DPS G Riing RGB app requires Thermaltake's DPS G PC App version 2.4.2 or newer to function.