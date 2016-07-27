Trending

Thermaltake Launches Software-Controlled Riing RGB LED Radiator Fans

Thermaltake launched a new series of 120 mm RGB LED fans that uses software and a proprietary digital fan hub to change colors and fan speeds. We first saw these color-changing fans at Computex, and the product is now available for purchase under a new (yet similar) name.

The Thermaltake Riing LED RGB Radiator Fan TT Premium Edition (the company seems to have dropped the "12" from the name) case fans are the first from the company that can change colors using software. The Riing RGB Software can modify the 256-color LEDs (to a static color or RGB cycle) and adjust speeds for up to 48 Riing RGB fans connected by a daisy chain of digital fan hubs. Each hub supports up to three fans (you would need 16 hubs to reach the software’s maximum capacity) and can be assigned a number with an onboard DIP switch to make identifying and programing your fans even easier. The software can also be used to create lighting and fan profiles.

The fans themselves feature 11 blades and a hydraulic bearing, with rubber-padded mounts to reduce vibrations and a “wind blocker” frame that Thermaltake claimed directs airflow toward the middle of the fan blades to block air from escaping, further reducing noise and vibration. Using the software’s preset Performance Mode, the fans operate at 500-1,400 RPM. In Silent Mode, the fans reduce their maximum speed to 1,000 RPM.

The digital hub is required to interface with the software, so standard motherboard PWM fan connections will not suffice. To deter users from mistakenly plugging it into their motherboard, the fans have a proprietary 5-pin connector that will fit only on the hub.

The new Thermaltake Riing LED RGB TT Premium Edition radiator fans come in a package of three and include a digital fan hub. It’s available now from the company’s website for $89.99.

Part NumberCL-F049-PL12SW-A
Fan Dimensions120 x 120 x 25 mm
InterfaceUSB 2.0 connectors (9 Pin)
OS CompatibilityWindows 7 / 8 / 8.1 / 10
Started Voltage9.0 V
Rated Voltage12 V
Rated Current0.11 A
Power Input1.32 W
Fan Speed500 ~ 1,400 RPM
Max. Air Pressure1.113 mm-H2O
Max. Air Flow48.79 CFM
Noise Level24.8 dB-A
Bearing TypeHydraulic Bearing
Life Expectancy40,000 hrs @25℃
Weight158 g
Package- Fans x3- Digital Fan Hub
SoftwareRiing RGB Software
  • thundervore 27 July 2016 17:02
    So users will buy a fan that will only work with this hub and nothing else?

    Have we not been down this road before with Antec and their proprietary CPX power supplies that only fit into Antec propriety cases?

    Where are they now..........
  • chris3488 27 July 2016 19:30
    You actually can use them as regular fans, they have a 5 pin connector, the 5th is for the lighting. But why would you buy them as standalone fans? You buy these for the RGB. If you don't care about RGB then there are other alternatives. Although I do wonder if the fan HUB works with the old fans.
  • turkey3_scratch 27 July 2016 19:33
    $90 for three and we get a "hydraulic" bearing. Basically sleeve.
  • thundervore 27 July 2016 22:24
    18343333 said:
    You actually can use them as regular fans, they have a 5 pin connector, the 5th is for the lighting. But why would you buy them as standalone fans? You buy these for the RGB. If you don't care about RGB then there are other alternatives. Although I do wonder if the fan HUB works with the old fans.


    According to the article:
    To deter users from mistakenly plugging it into their motherboard, the fans have a proprietary 5-pin connector that will fit only on the hub.

    One would not essentially buy them as standalone fans, lets say you buy them with the plan to use them with the hub and somewhere down the line the hub goes bad and needs replacement. The buyer is now stuck with fans they cannot use unless they buy a new hub. Also think about the placement of PWM headers on a motherboard, some of them are right next to each other with no room.
  • kil7witch84 28 July 2016 12:40
    AND YOU CAN STILL ONLY PLUG IN 3 F*#@!NG FANS - I asked a year ago for them to make a SINGLE controller that could control 10 - I have 9 in my case and wish I never bought them.
  • kil7witch84 28 July 2016 12:42
    Also - You can daisy chain the controllers with a $40 cable after shipping - which you can only buy from them, but it still doesn't alleviate the need for 3 controllers flopping around in your case.
  • envy14tpe 01 August 2016 11:11
    I'd love to see a Tomshardware review. I'm planning on buying 2 pairs of these. Seems great on paper but I need Tomshardware stamp of quality.
