Thermaltake Launches Software-Controlled Riing RGB LED Radiator Fans

Thermaltake launched a new series of 120 mm RGB LED fans that uses software and a proprietary digital fan hub to change colors and fan speeds. We first saw these color-changing fans at Computex, and the product is now available for purchase under a new (yet similar) name.

The Thermaltake Riing LED RGB Radiator Fan TT Premium Edition (the company seems to have dropped the "12" from the name) case fans are the first from the company that can change colors using software. The Riing RGB Software can modify the 256-color LEDs (to a static color or RGB cycle) and adjust speeds for up to 48 Riing RGB fans connected by a daisy chain of digital fan hubs. Each hub supports up to three fans (you would need 16 hubs to reach the software’s maximum capacity) and can be assigned a number with an onboard DIP switch to make identifying and programing your fans even easier. The software can also be used to create lighting and fan profiles.

The fans themselves feature 11 blades and a hydraulic bearing, with rubber-padded mounts to reduce vibrations and a “wind blocker” frame that Thermaltake claimed directs airflow toward the middle of the fan blades to block air from escaping, further reducing noise and vibration. Using the software’s preset Performance Mode, the fans operate at 500-1,400 RPM. In Silent Mode, the fans reduce their maximum speed to 1,000 RPM.

The digital hub is required to interface with the software, so standard motherboard PWM fan connections will not suffice. To deter users from mistakenly plugging it into their motherboard, the fans have a proprietary 5-pin connector that will fit only on the hub.

The new Thermaltake Riing LED RGB TT Premium Edition radiator fans come in a package of three and include a digital fan hub. It’s available now from the company’s website for $89.99.