Thermaltake's Riing RGB App Brings On-The-Go Fan Control

Thermaltake released the Riing RGB Mobile App to let people control their fans on the go.

The app works with the Riing LED RGB Radiator Fan TT Premium Edition lineup that debuted in July. The 120mm and 140mm fans boast 256-color LEDs, 11 blades, and a "wind blocker" frame that prevents air from escaping by directing airflow back into the middle of the fans to make them even quieter. Everything could be controlled with the Riing software that manages up to 48 fans at the same time. (The fans cost $90 from Thermaltake's website.)



Now the company has released apps for Android and iOS to cover many of the same functions. Users can adjust fan speeds, change the color on the fans, and set an RGB cycle like they could before. The app also boasts additional features such as the ability to make a fan's lights pulse in time with the beat from a song playing on the user's phone or sounds picked up by the device's microphone. It basically turns the fans into a miniature light show.

Thermaltake is all about those lights. The company released RGB liquid cooling fittings in August, and in November it announced two cases, the

Core P5 Tempered Glass Edition ATX Wall-Mount Chassis and the Core P5 Tempered Glass Snow Edition ATX Wall-Mount Chassis, which allow an unobstructed view of all your RGB goodies. Then all you need is an RGB keyboard and mouse combo and, well, Thermaltake has you covered there too.



The Riing RGB Mobile App is available now in the App Store and Play Store.

