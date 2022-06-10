This Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU Is on Sale for only £659: Real Deals

It has felt like forever since the silicon shortages and mining craze sapped all the graphics cards out of the hands of PC builders and gamers looking for an upgrade to their PC. Today you can get a tremendous high-end GPU, the Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming OC for just £659 (opens in new tab) at Overclockers.

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming OC features 4608 stream processors, a core clock of 2045 MHz with the ability to boost up to 2285 MHz, and 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

This is the cheapest you can get this graphics card brand new from a legitimate and reliable seller, and it's one of the most potent GPUs that you get from AMD's lineup of 6000 series cards. Have a look at our GPU hierarchy (opens in new tab) to see where it sits in comparison with all the other graphics cards that we have tested.

If team red isn't your brand of choice, then you might want to try a graphics card from team green and pick something comparable like Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080. (opens in new tab) These are some of the most powerful graphics cards you can finally get your hands on right now and are more than capable of playing the latest games at the highest settings.

Thanks to supply chain issues improving and a slight collapse in the mining economy, the availability of graphics cards has improved significantly. Combine that with the next generation of GPUs on the horizon and it's meant that we've seen a nice downward trend in the price of cards on the market.