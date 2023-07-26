Triple Threat SSD Deals as Low as $59: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

Great value upgrades

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Today's Real Deals are a triple threat of SSD deals that bring great performance and good value together. Some of the best SSDs available at affordable prices outside of any major sales event.

For just $74 you can pick up a Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD with read and write performance of 4125MB/s and 3325MB/s respectively, making this a very attractive option for increasing your overall system storage capacity or for updating an older laptop or device. Use code SSCU2626 at checkout for a $5 discount.

For another Solidigm drive deal, we spotted the 2TB Solidigm P44 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD on sale for $109. It's more expensive than the P41 obviously, but you're paying extra for the Gen 4 speeds on the P44 Pro with a read and write speed output of 7,000MB/s and 6,500MB/s respectively. 

Half the capacity of the two previous SSDs, the WD_Black 1TB SN850X is back down to $59. This is one of the fastest Gen 4 M.2 SSDs available on the market and if only the fastest hardware is good enough for you, then the SN850X is up there with the best. The read and write speed of the SN850X is 7300MB/s and 6300MB/s respectively.

Keep scrolling for more of today's deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $74 at Newegg

Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $74 at Newegg with promo code (was $169)
With sequential read/write speeds of 4125/3325 MB/s, this 2TB drive is great value and performance in one small package.  We reviewed the P41 Plus and found it a modest SSD, but at this price, it's a good choice for a second storage or games library drive. Use code SSCU2626 for a $5 discount.

View Deal
2TB Solidigm P44 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $109 at Newegg

2TB Solidigm P44 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $109 at Newegg (was $234)
A much faster SSD from Solidigm (formerly Intel's SSD division), the P44 Pro can deliver up to 7,000 MB/s read and 6,500 write speeds. Like several other SSDs, it's close to maxing out the PCIe 4.0 interface. 

View Deal
WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X: now $59 at Amazon

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X: now $59 at Amazon (was $79)
This SSD is notably fast, capable of reaching read/write speeds as high as 7300 / 6300 MB/s. It uses a WD Proprietary controller and connects using a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface.

View Deal
Gigabyte Aorus 17: now $1,899 at Newegg

Gigabyte Aorus 17: now $1,899 at Newegg (was $2,499)
The powerful Aorus 17 (model-YE5-74US544SH) contains an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU, an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The resolution of the screen is only 1080p on an IPS panel, but the screen does boast a massive 360 Hz refresh rate.  

View Deal
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU: now $329 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU: now $329 at Amazon with coupon (was $449)
Grab a bargain on AMD's latest Ryzen 7 7700X CPU. This eight-core processor has 16 threads and is based on AMD's Zen 4 architecture. With an 80MB cache and a boost clock of 5.4GHz, this CPU is excellent for productivity work or gaming. You will need a socket AM5 motherboard to use this processor. This CPU is also eligible for a free copy of the as-yet-unreleased Starfield video game worth $69.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Everything
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 51 deals
Filters
Arrow
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
Our Review
1
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7700X 8-Core,...
Amazon
$449
View Deal
Gigabyte Aorus 17
(17.3-inch)
Our Review
2
Gigabyte 17.3" AORUS 17...
BHPhoto
View Deal
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
Our Review
3
AMD - Ryzen 7 7700X 8-core -...
Best Buy
$399.99
View Deal
Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB
(1TB Download)
Our Review
4
Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB M.2...
Newegg
$89.99
View Deal
WD BLACK SN850X 1TB
(1TB SSD)
Our Review
5
WD_BLACK SN850x NVMe SSD with...
Walmart
$102.99
View Deal
WD BLACK SN850X 1TB
(1TB SSD)
Our Review
6
WD Black 1TB WD_Black SN850X...
WesternDigital.com
View Deal
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
Our Review
7
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8-core...
Target
View Deal
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
Our Review
8
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Processor...
GameStop
View Deal
WD BLACK SN850X 1TB
(1TB SSD)
Our Review
9
WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe...
Amazon
View Deal
Solidigm P44 Pro 2TB
(2TB SSD)
Our Review
10
Solidigm™ P44 Pro Series 2TB...
Amazon
$229.99
View Deal
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • InvalidError
    Steadily melting SSD prices. Almost difficult to imagine that only two years ago, 1TB 4.0x4 drives were still somewhat of a luxury. Now, you can get some pretty good ones for ~$50/TB.
    Reply