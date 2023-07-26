Triple Threat SSD Deals as Low as $59: Real Deals

Today's Real Deals are a triple threat of SSD deals that bring great performance and good value together. Some of the best SSDs available at affordable prices outside of any major sales event.

For just $74 you can pick up a Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD with read and write performance of 4125MB/s and 3325MB/s respectively, making this a very attractive option for increasing your overall system storage capacity or for updating an older laptop or device. Use code SSCU2626 at checkout for a $5 discount.

For another Solidigm drive deal, we spotted the 2TB Solidigm P44 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD on sale for $109. It's more expensive than the P41 obviously, but you're paying extra for the Gen 4 speeds on the P44 Pro with a read and write speed output of 7,000MB/s and 6,500MB/s respectively.

Half the capacity of the two previous SSDs, the WD_Black 1TB SN850X is back down to $59. This is one of the fastest Gen 4 M.2 SSDs available on the market and if only the fastest hardware is good enough for you, then the SN850X is up there with the best. The read and write speed of the SN850X is 7300MB/s and 6300MB/s respectively.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $74 at Newegg with promo code (was $169)

With sequential read/write speeds of 4125/3325 MB/s, this 2TB drive is great value and performance in one small package. We reviewed the P41 Plus and found it a modest SSD, but at this price, it's a good choice for a second storage or games library drive. Use code SSCU2626 for a $5 discount.

2TB Solidigm P44 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $109 at Newegg (was $234)

A much faster SSD from Solidigm (formerly Intel's SSD division), the P44 Pro can deliver up to 7,000 MB/s read and 6,500 write speeds. Like several other SSDs, it's close to maxing out the PCIe 4.0 interface.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X: now $59 at Amazon (was $79)

This SSD is notably fast, capable of reaching read/write speeds as high as 7300 / 6300 MB/s. It uses a WD Proprietary controller and connects using a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface.

Gigabyte Aorus 17: now $1,899 at Newegg (was $2,499)

The powerful Aorus 17 (model-YE5-74US544SH) contains an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU, an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The resolution of the screen is only 1080p on an IPS panel, but the screen does boast a massive 360 Hz refresh rate.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU: now $329 at Amazon with coupon (was $449)

Grab a bargain on AMD's latest Ryzen 7 7700X CPU. This eight-core processor has 16 threads and is based on AMD's Zen 4 architecture. With an 80MB cache and a boost clock of 5.4GHz, this CPU is excellent for productivity work or gaming. You will need a socket AM5 motherboard to use this processor. This CPU is also eligible for a free copy of the as-yet-unreleased Starfield video game worth $69.

