32-inch, Curved 2K Viewsonic Gaming Monitor Now $299

by


The ViewSonic VX3258-2KC-MHD (say that 5 times fast) monitor ticks a lot of boxes on gamers' wishlists. At 32 inches, it's large. It has a curved display that makes it more pleasant to look at. It features a sharp, 2560 x 1440 resolution and it operates at 144 Hz, using AMD's FreeSync anti-tearing technology.

Normally, this powerful gaming monitor goes for $376, but as a Prime Day lightning deal, Amazon has it for $299, an all-time low price. 


The monitor is designed to cover 85 percent of the NTSC color gamut with up to 250 nits of brightness with its VA panel. 

