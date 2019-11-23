Walmart's Best Laptop Deal? $249 VivoBook has 1080p, SSD, Ryzen 3 CPU

Remember when you couldn't find a laptop with a 1920 x 1080 screen or an SSD for under $600 (or even under $800)? Thanks to some slick black friday tech deals, you can now get a laptop that has both of these key features in a lightweight chassis for just $249.

Reduced from $349 at Walmart, the Asus VivoBook 15 weights just 3.5 pounds, which is very light for a 15-inch notebook. It packs in premium features like that full HD screen, a fingerprint scanner and 128GB SSD. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U CPU, which is icing on the cake for AMD fans and should be just fine for those who don't take a side in the processor wars.

This uber-cheap 15-inch notebook weighs just 3.5 pounds and sports a 1080p display, a Ryzen 3 3200U CPU, a 128GB SSD and a fingerprint scanner. You can upgrade it to improve on the 4GB of RAM.

The biggest drawback for this VivoBoook 15 is that it comes with only 4GB of RAM. However, both the RAM and storage are user-upgradeable. You can grab a an 8GB stick of RAM for around $30 or a 16GB module for around $60. You can also swap out its 128GB SATA SSD for 256GB or 512GB drive for less than $60.

This is, by no means, an enthusiast laptop, but if you want to give a laptop to a friend or relative who doesn't need high-end performance, the VivoBook 15 should be great. It also makes a decent laptop for tech-savvy folks who spend most of their time on there desktop computers and need something for when they go mobile.