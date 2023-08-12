WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD At All Time Low of $54

Right now at Amazon, you can find the WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD for its lowest price ever. This high-speed SSD has been going for $75 lately but a coupon at Amazon will take the price down to $54.

We reviewed the WD_Black SN850X when it debuted and recognized it as having some seriously high performance. One of our biggest drawbacks was that the drive was quite pricey at the time. However, today’s discount makes for a much more appealing offer.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD: now $54 at Amazon with coupon (was $75)

The WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD is marked down to its lowest price to date. This is a high-performance SSD capable of reaching read/write speeds as high as 7300/6300 Mbps. It uses a WD proprietary controller and is supported by a 5-year warranty from Western Digital.

The WD_Black SN850X comes in a few capacities including 1TB, 2TB and 4TB but this discount applies only to the 1TB version. All of the drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor and connect using a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. They use WD proprietary controllers and 112-Layer BiCS5 TLC flash memory. The 1TB SSD is capable of reaching read/write speeds as high as 7300/6300 Mbps.

The WD_Black SN850X is supported by a 5-year warranty that voids if the 1TB edition reaches 600TBW. You can also take advantage of Amazon’s 30-day return policy. It’s also worth nothing this offer applies to the edition without a heatsink.