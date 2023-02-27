2TB WD Black Drives Drop as Low as $112 Each in Two-Pack Sale

Western Digital is trying to entice PC builders to add more storage by lowering prices, but you'll get the best offers if you're willing to buy two of the same drives. The WD SN770 and WD SN850X are both being offered in two-packs at a number of different sizes. They're the latest in a series of the best SSD deals we've been seeing among a series of falling prices.

The deals are all on 1TB or higher drives (sorry for those looking for a dirt cheap 250GB or 512GB WD Black SN770).



Here are the deals we're seeing:

The drives all appear on sale, but the best prices show up when you add two to the cart. If you only add one, a message will appear promising special offers if you double down. It seems that you can only have one of each deal in your cart at a time and that you can't mix and match capacities.



Among Tom's Hardware staffers, the standout deal is the 2TB SN770, a pretty great drive that's selling for $225 for a pair, or $112.50 per drive. (If you just want one, it's $199.99).



At the 1TB capacity, the SN770 is on sale for $59.99, with no need to buy two. A pair of 1TB SN850X drives are $89.99 per drive, while adding a heatsink brings it to $109.99 per SSD.



At 2TB, beyond the aforementioned SN770, the SN850X is $139.99 per drive for two drives, while the heatsink version is $149.99 each for two drives.



The only 4TB drive is the SN850X without a heatsink, which is $344.99 per SSD when you get a pair.



On the WD Blue side, we're seeing both SATA drives (M.2 and 2.5-inch) seeing slight sales at the 1TB capacity. The WD Blue SN570 is on sale at both 1TB and 2TB, and we're not seeing any need to buy two drives to get the sales. These don't offer the same performance as the Black series, but they're affordable and, in our reviews, usually dependable.



For 24/7 usage, the WD Red is SN700 one sale at 1TB, 2TB and 4TB. The larger capacities are showing the biggest bargains, with $60 off each drive at 2TB and $80 off each drive at 4TB, as long as you buy a pair.



We've been seeing WD's site occasionally hit 503 errors, possibly due to the fact that this sale is being shared around. We've had that fixed with a refresh, so if you hit a snag, keep trying.