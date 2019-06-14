Turing On A Budget: Zotac GeForce GTX 1660 Ti AMP Drops to $240

(Image credit: Zotac)

eBay is currently selling the Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Ti AMP graphics card for $240, with a 15% discount applied when you add it to your cart. That's down from its typical retail price of around $270. Be quick though; the graphics card is selling fast and has already been in and out of stock a few times.

The Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Ti AMP is a compact dual-slot graphics card that has a 209.6 x 119.3 x 41mm footprint. You should have no problems fitting the graphics card inside your your favorite PC case. It's equipped with Zotac's IceStorm 2.0 cooling solution, which depends on a pair of 90mm cooling fans, and a sleek backplate too.

Based on Nvidia's latest Turing architecture, the Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Ti AMP has 1,536 CUDA cores that feature a 1,860 MHz boost clock. The graphics card also has 6GB of GDDR6 memory running at 1,500 MHz (12,000 MHz effective) across a 192-bit memory interface. If you need a reference for performance, the GTX 1660 Ti has been shown to perform on a similar level as the GTX 1070. It delivers an excellent 1920 x 1080 gaming experience and a very acceptable 2560 x 1440 experience.

The Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Ti AMP has a power consumption of 130W and requires at least one 8-pin PCIe power cable to function correctly. We recommend you have at least a 450W power supply from a reputable brand to feed this little baby (you can find our recommendations on our Best Power Supplies page). The graphics card has three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and one HDMI 2.0b port for connecting your monitor.

Should You Buy This Graphics Card?

To see if this graphics card will fit your needs, we recommend checking out our review of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. You may also want to see our face-off between reference cards and third-party graphics cards.

For more help picking the best graphics card for you, there's our graphics card buying guide, the AMD and Nvidia GPU hierarchy and our breakdown of the best graphics cards we've tested.