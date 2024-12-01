AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D, the best AM4 gaming CPU available, is just $199 for Cyber Monday

For Cyber Monday, the successor to the discontinued 5800X3D and the best available gaming CPU for AM4 socket motherboards, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D, has received a clean 21% discount to just $199. In our May review of this chip, we called it "A Value Gaming Masterpiece", and this point is even more true at a discounted price point— particularly impressive when considering that the AM4 socket was released in 2016 yet is still alive and kicking with support for newer processors such as the 5700X3D.

An eight-year-old socket being able to support a CPU that outperforms a great deal of the market— including most of its non-X3D successors on AM5 and the Ryzen 7000 series— is truly impressive and makes it clear that AMD's long-term platform support is simply on another level compared to its competitors.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D: was $249, now $196 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D is an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 3 CPU leveraging 3D V-Cache (basically drastically increased L3 cache stacked atop the existing Zen 3 CPU design). The use of 3D V-Cache provides the best AM4 socket gaming performance, only beaten by the now-discontinued 5800X3D. Buyers will need to bring their own coolers, though of course, current AM4 users can simply use their existing cooler.

The main selling point of the Ryzen 7 5700X3D and other X3D CPUs is their superior gaming performance. In the case of the Zen 3-based Ryzen 7 5700X3D, that benchmarked superiority even extends over a few Zen 4-based CPUs on newer motherboard sockets, like the Ryzen 5 7600X. Even the Intel Core i5-14600K doesn't stand a chance against the Ryzen 7 5700X3D! AMD effectively demonstrates the value of keeping the AM4 platform alive for as long as it did, keeping an effective upgrade path open for an incredible 8 years.

The only real downside of X3D chips is slightly reduced performance in intensely multi-threaded workloads, especially tasks like video rendering and such. If gaming isn't your primary heavy-duty workload on your PC, you may still be better off with another, more multi-threaded CPU...but realistically, considering the PC market and especially the game streaming market, that trade-off is likely more than acceptable for most of you reading this.

If you're a "hybrid" gaming and productivity user using a substantially older high-end CPU (for example, a prior-gen Core i7 or Ryzen 7), chances are quite high that the X3D upgrade will simply net you much higher gaming performance and either slightly better productivity performance or at worst broadly comparable productivity performance.

Also, compared to future Ryzen X3D chips that would fix this issue, the Ryzen 7 5700X3D, like the 5800X3D and the 7000 series X3D CPUs, is not overclockable through traditional methods. This is because the "3D" design places all the new L3 Cache above the CPU cores, making it far easier to overheat the CPU than before. The successor Ryzen 7 9800X3D eventually fixes this by placing the 3D V-Cache beneath the CPU cores, thankfully, but it is only available for AM5 socket users.

