Detailed specs for dozen Intel Arrow Lake desktop CPUs leaks ahead of touted October 10 launch date

Intel’s next-gen desktop chips are rumored to launch this October, and a couple of hardware leakers have revealed the alleged specs of 12 of the 14 SKUs. Twitter/X user @harukaze5719 was the first to post a table of Intel’s Arrow Lake-S processors, but @jaykihn0 soon replied with their own more detailed data set.
These chips are the successors to the troubled Intel 14th-gen Raptor Lake Refresh desktop processors, and, interestingly, will drop the long-established hyperthreading technology. The leaked specifications for the new Intel chips are tabulated below, but we remind you to please take this information with a pinch of salt:
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Cores
|Base Clock (GHz)
|Boost Clock (GHz)
|Base TDP
|Integrated GPU
|Xe Count
|Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
|8P + 16E (24)
|3.7 / 3.2
|5.4 / 4.6
|125W
|Yes
|64
|Intel Core Ultra 9 285
|8P + 16E (24)
|2.5 / 1.9
|5.3 / 4.6
|65W
|Yes
|64
|Intel Core Ultra 9 285T
|8P + 16E (24)
|1.4 / 1.2
|4.7 / 4.5
|35W
|Yes
|64
|Intel Core Ultra 7 265K
|8P + 12E (20)
|3.9 / 3.9
|5.2 / 4.6
|125W
|Yes
|64
|Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF
|8P + 12E (20)
|3.3 / 3.3
|5.2 / 4.6
|125W
|No
|N/A
|Intel Core Ultra 7 265
|8P + 12E (20)
|2.4 / 1.8
|5.1 / 4.6
|65W
|Yes
|64
|Intel Core Ultra 7 265F
|8P + 12E (20)
|1.5 / 1.2
|4.6 / 4.5
|65W
|No
|N/A
|Inel Core Ultra 7 265T
|8P + 12E (20)
|2.4 / 1.8
|5.0 / 4.5
|35W
|Yes
|64
|Intel Core Ultra 5 245K
|6P + 8E (14)
|4.2 / 3.6
|5.0 / 4.6
|125W
|Yes
|64
|Intel Core Ultra 5 245KF
|6P + 8E (14)
|4.2 / 3.6
|5.0 / 4.6
|125W
|No
|N/A
|Intel Core Ultra 5 245
|6P + 8E (14)
|-
|-
|65W
|-
|-
|Intel Core Ultra 5 235
|6P + 8E (14)
|-
|-
|65W
|-
|-
|Intel Core Ultra 5 225
|6P + 4E (10)
|3.3 / 2.7
|4.7 / 4.4
|65W
|Yes
|32
|Intel Core Ultra 5 225F
|6P + 4E (10)
|3.3 / 2.7
|4.7 / 4.4
|65W
|No
|N/A
This table is, so far, the most detailed listing of Intel’s upcoming chips. However, given that these are leaks and not official data from Intel, we cannot say with 100% certainty that these numbers will be accurate.
If the October 10 release date is correct, we’re still about a couple of months away from the official launch and subsequent availability of these chips. So, Intel might still make some last-minute changes, although this is unlikely.
Intel says that these chips will be significantly more power efficient than the 13th- and 14th-gen Raptor Lake family of chips and that they won’t be affected by the instability issues plaguing their forebearers.
The company needs to launch these chips soon, as its profitability has taken a massive hit recently and it needs to reassure both enthusiasts and investors. Furthermore, it must prove to its client base that it can recover from the Raptor Lake fiasco by releasing power-efficient and stable processors that deliver leading performance without any self-inflicted damage during their service life.
