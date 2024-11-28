The 8-Core Ryzen 7 5700X drops to all-time low of $130 for Black Friday — the lowest-priced octo-core on the market

Are you in the market for a cheap yet capable processor that can handle taxing multithreaded workloads and be ideal for resource-intensive games, but doesn't cost an arm and a leg? The Ryzen 7 5700X fits the bill, and it's now available at an all-time low of $130 at Amazon for a limited time.

The Ryzen 7 5700X packs eight cores and sixteen threads designed using AMD's Zen 3 "Vermeer" microarchitecture. It offers a boost clock of 4.6 GHz and has an unlocked multiplier - if you want to go the manual overclocking route. The single CCD design sees the Ryzen 7 5700X ship with 32MB of L3 cache alongside 4MB of L2 cache. As a part of AMD's long-lasting AM4 platform, it is supported on all 300, 400, and 500 series motherboards, but a BIOS update may be necessary on some models.

Apart from that, it has a default TDP of 65W (88W PPT), but that can be adjusted and fine-tuned through AMD's Precision Boost Overdrive 2 (PBO 2) in the BIOS or through Ryzen Master. By default, memory support is limited to DDR4-3200, however, based on silicon quality, you can use overclocking to achieve higher speeds. An important note: the Ryzen 7 5700X does not feature an iGPU (Integrated GPU), unlike the newer Zen 4 and Zen 5 processors.

A quick search shows that all previous octa-core Zen 2 and Zen+ offerings are still more expensive than the 5700X - despite their aging design and architecture. This makes the Ryzen 7 5700X a great bang for your buck since its X3D counterpart - the Ryzen 7 5700X3D - hovers in the $190-$200 territory.

If you're already on the AM4 platform, the Ryzen 7 5700X should be a no-brainer. Admittedly, AM5 is still expensive, given the costs associated with fast DDR5 memory and good motherboards. The 5700X can serve as an excellent intermediary solution if you're in no hurry to upgrade to AMD's latest offerings.

The CPU comes box-packed and interestingly ranks as the number one best-selling CPU on Amazon as of writing.