Snag this Radeon RX 6650 XT GPU at its lowest-ever price of $198

There may be rumors of new high-end Nvidia GPU releases on the horizon and they will surely be the new best GPUs for gaming, but what about the budget GPUs? The latest and greatest cards are going to fetch a premium price when they are released, and perhaps even more if there are shortages or scalpers in the equation - but now might be a good time to pick up a deal on an older-generation graphics card for a money-savvy gaming PC build.

Dropping to a new lowest-ever price, the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 6650 XT is yours for only $198 from Amazon. This iteration of the RX 6650 XT comes from board partner Sapphire and features 8GBs of GDDR6 VRAM on a 128-bit memory bus, and sports a boost clock of 2635MHz. This card is perfect for 1080p gaming on a budget and can be an ideal inclusion in a cheap gaming PC for running games at sensible graphics settings.

This RDNA 2 card is faster than an RTX 3060 in 1080p gaming for rasterization (discounting ray tracing), and It's also significantly faster than the RTX 3050, at under $200 it's still a good choice even though it's an older generation GPU.

Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT: now $ at Amazon (was $) A great GPU for a small-budget gaming PC build, the Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT comes with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 128-bit memory interface. With 2048 stream processors and a boost clock of up to 2635MHz, the RX 6650XT will play the majority of games smoothly on sensible settings.

