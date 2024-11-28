Fractal Design North XL case is at an all-time low price of $140

If you're looking for a great deal on a PC case to accommodate XL-ATX and E-ATX motherboards, Newegg has 22% off Fractal's North XL PC case, bringing the regular price of $179.99 down to $139.97. Newegg mentions that this case is now priced at its lowest price, all thanks to the Black Friday deal.

We reviewed this case a few months ago, emphasizing it as an upsized, prettiest PC case made of wood, glass, and brass. We had little to complain about the PC case, but the design choice and the combination of the materials resulted in a good-looking case.

The North XL, true to its suffix, is 36% larger than its North version, allowing you to mount a pair of 180mm Fractal Torrent fans should you decide to purchase it separately. The case also has a hub to power up four 4-pin fans, while three 140mm fans are included. The clearance of the case allows the graphics card to be up to 14 inches and the CPU cooler to be up to 6.6 inches. On the top, the North XL lets you install up to 360mm radiators and 420mm towards its front. The front panel I/O has two USB 3.0 Type-A and one USB Type-C port with the headphone/ mic jack.

Fractal Design North XL: was $179.99 now $139.97 at Newegg A great-looking PC with up to E-ATX and XL-ATX support can mount multiple fans and is bundled with three 140mm Fractal Design's Aspect PWM fans. The Fractal Design North XL is a bigger brother of the standard North version without compromising on cooling performance.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Regarding thermal performance, It is surprising to see the North XL performing just like the standard North PC case. One can't help but appreciate such case designs at a time when many manufacturers are engrossed in cases that are equivalent to a fish tank. Of course, everyone has preferences, but cases like the North and North XL cater to those who want something more good-looking and not glass fitted together on all three sides. Using wood at the front panel with brass case feet accentuates the PC case design.

The deal is only on the variant with a walnut front and the tinted toughened glass side panel, with other variants selling for US$179.99. Since you are saving $40 on it, it gives you that legroom to buy a good set of fans should you choose to replace the three 140mm fans included with the case.

This case was available as a deal through other retailers but has run out of stock due to the Black Friday deal. But Newegg still has the deal while stock lasts. So, if you're in the market for a case, this would fit your requirements.

