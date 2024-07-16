4TB SSDs drop as low as 5 cents per GB in Prime Day storage blowout -- these drives are on sale
From low-end drives to the fastest PCIe 5, these are the best 4TB SSD deals.
Prime Day is here, bringing it with a slew of deals on 4TB SSDs. By our count, there are at least five drives with prices of 5 cents per GB, including PCIe Gen 4 drives such as the Crucial P3 Plus and the Silicon Power UD90 .
If you're looking for higher performance, there are some real stand-out deals including the 4TB WD Black SN850X M.2 NVMe SSD which is only $255 (6 cents per GB) and fairly close to its all-time lowest price of $229. Or if you want the very latest Gen 5.0 PCIe drive, then take a look at Crucial's T700 4TB SSD, with read speeds of 12,400 MBps and write speeds of 11,800 MBps. Now down to its lowest-ever price of $341.
We've collated these fantastic Prime Day sales offers into a handy table so that you can take an easy glance at what's on offer, check out its price per GB, see its all-time low price, and of course what the going sales price is.
|SSD Make and Model
|PCIe Gen
|Sale Price
|Cents per GB
|All-time low Price
|Crucial T700
|Gen 5.0
|$341
|$0.09
|$341
|Nextorage Japan
|Gen 4.0
|$309
|$0.08
|$279
|Samsung 990 Pro
|Gen 4.0
|$299
|$0.07
|$249
|Corsair MP600 Core XT
|Gen 4.0
|$234
|$0.06
|$159
|WD Black SN850X
|Gen 4.0
|$255
|$0.06
|$229
|TeamGroup MP44Q
|Gen 4.0
|$219
|$0.05
|$219
|KingSpec XG 7000
|Gen 4.0
|$215
|$0.05
|$194
|Silicon Power UD90
|Gen 4.0
|$209
|$0.05
|$158
|Crucial P3 Plus
|Gen 4.0
|$209
|$0.05
|$176
|Crucial P3
|Gen 3.0
|$199
|$0.05
|$159
Among these drives, our favorite 4TB SSD Prime Day deals are:
Samsung 990 Pro (4TB) SSD: now $299 at Amazon (was $464)
The top-rated PCIe 4 drive and our favorite SSD overall, the Samsung 990 Pro offers read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s respectively. It showed impressive latency and sustained write performance in our tests. You can also get it at Newegg or B&H for the same price.
Crucial P3 Plus (4TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $209 at Amazon (was $237)
At just 5 cents per GB, this is quite a value. The P3 Plus is a Gen 4 drive that operates at 5000 MB/s read and write, along with 650K / 900K read and write IOPS.
