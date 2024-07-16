4TB SSDs drop as low as 5 cents per GB in Prime Day storage blowout -- these drives are on sale

Prime Day is here, bringing it with a slew of deals on 4TB SSDs. By our count, there are at least five drives with prices of 5 cents per GB, including PCIe Gen 4 drives such as the Crucial P3 Plus and the Silicon Power UD90 .

If you're looking for higher performance, there are some real stand-out deals including the 4TB WD Black SN850X M.2 NVMe SSD which is only $255 (6 cents per GB) and fairly close to its all-time lowest price of $229. Or if you want the very latest Gen 5.0 PCIe drive, then take a look at Crucial's T700 4TB SSD, with read speeds of 12,400 MBps and write speeds of 11,800 MBps. Now down to its lowest-ever price of $341.

We've collated these fantastic Prime Day sales offers into a handy table so that you can take an easy glance at what's on offer, check out its price per GB, see its all-time low price, and of course what the going sales price is.

Swipe to scroll horizontally SSD Make and Model PCIe Gen Sale Price Cents per GB All-time low Price Crucial T700 Gen 5.0 $341 $0.09 $341 Nextorage Japan Gen 4.0 $309 $0.08 $279 Samsung 990 Pro Gen 4.0 $299 $0.07 $249 Corsair MP600 Core XT Gen 4.0 $234 $0.06 $159 WD Black SN850X Gen 4.0 $255 $0.06 $229 TeamGroup MP44Q Gen 4.0 $219 $0.05 $219 KingSpec XG 7000 Gen 4.0 $215 $0.05 $194 Silicon Power UD90 Gen 4.0 $209 $0.05 $158 Crucial P3 Plus Gen 4.0 $209 $0.05 $176 Crucial P3 Gen 3.0 $199 $0.05 $159

Among these drives, our favorite 4TB SSD Prime Day deals are:

Samsung 990 Pro (4TB) SSD: now $299 at Amazon (was $464)

The top-rated PCIe 4 drive and our favorite SSD overall, the Samsung 990 Pro offers read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s respectively. It showed impressive latency and sustained write performance in our tests. You can also get it at Newegg or B&H for the same price.

Crucial P3 Plus (4TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $209 at Amazon (was $237)

At just 5 cents per GB, this is quite a value. The P3 Plus is a Gen 4 drive that operates at 5000 MB/s read and write, along with 650K / 900K read and write IOPS.

