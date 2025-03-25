4TB SSDs now 5 cents per GB, Samsung drives on Sale

This week, Amazon and its competitors are having a slew of sales on PC components. That makes this a great time to purchase a 4TB SSD, with prices as low as 5 cents per GB. Given the precarious state of the market, many of the drives are not at all-time low prices, but because of tariffs and fluctuating NAND prices, they may never be cheaper.

Below, we've listed the lowest current price on half a dozen popular models of 4TB NVMe SSD, starting with the Silicon Power UD90 and going up to the WD Black SN850X and Samsung 990 Pro.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Drive Price Read Speed Write Speed Silicon Power UD90 $204 5,000 MBps 4,800 MBps Silicon Power US75 $205 7,500 MBps 6,500 MBps Crucial P3 Plus $219 5,000 MBps 5,000 MBps TeamGroup MP44 $239 7,400 MBps 6,900 MBps Samsung 990 Evo Plus $249 7,250 MBps 6,300 MBps Samsung 990 Pro $279 7,450 MBps 6,900 MBps WD Black SN850X $279 7,300 MBps 6,600 MBps

Not all of these are currently sale prices, just the lowest price you can get them for right now. Prices may have been lower in the recent past, but again, we don't know if they will go down anytime soon.

The Samsung 990 Pro, however, is on a huge sale this week as it now goes for $279, reduced from $319 just a few days ago. The 990 Pro is one of the best SSDs you can buy, with read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MBps. It's one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives you can buy (PCIe 5.0 drives are faster but too pricey and not worth it for most users).

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD: now $279 at Amazon (was $319)

The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB is among the fastest SSDs currently available on the market, with read and write speeds of up to 7450/6900 MB/s, maxing out the Gen 4 bandwidth.

As you can see in the chart below, the 990 Pro does more than just deliver high transfer rates. It also incredibly low latency, which is great for gaming.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The WD Black SN850X is another high-performer and is also $279.

WD Black SN850X 4TB SSD: now $279 at Amazon (was $699)

The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.

However, if you want a cheap drive that's capable of solid, but not impressive performance, you should definitely consider the TeamGroup MP44, which still uses speedy TLC NAND and is $239 or the Silicon Power US75, which uses QLC but promises 7,500 MBps reads and is $205.