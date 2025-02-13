The best Presidents’ Day 2025 deals we've spotted for this holiday weekend

Presidents' Day is this Monday, February 17th, 2025. And the holiday weekend brings great tech deals and savings. Treat yourself or a loved one to a nice PC or tech upgrade from one of the many Presidents' Day sales events taking place. We’ve scoured our favorite retailers for the best deals we can find across gaming PCs, laptops, monitors, GPUs, and CPUs to help you shop for bargains.

This kicks off the first widely recognized deals event and precursor to the sales behemoths — Prime Day and Black Friday. It's not normally the best event for tech deals, but Presidents' Day has started to feature many more tech retailers eager to grab your attention.

Unfortunately, now is a horrendous time to try and get your hands on a new graphics card — there aren't many GPU deals, and stocks of 40-series GPUs are limited and sometimes overpriced.

The situation with AMD 7000-series cards is a fairly similar story. The new generations are arriving this year, but how many and how much is still unclear. Sadly, this weekend's Presidents' Day sales won't be able to help GPU hunters.

We've gone in search of deals on some of our favorite tech items and listed our best picks for this sales weekend in this handy guide, so check out what's on offer and see if there's anything that tempts you to add to your tech collection. It might be an upgrade for your PC, a completely new build, or just something for a little retail therapy. We will continue to update this page over the weekend as prices and deals fluctuate.

Best Presidents’ Day Gaming PC deals

Alienware Aurora R16 Desktop (RTX 4070 Super) Gaming PC: now $1,699 at Amazon (was $1,999)

This configuration of the Alienware Aurora R16 uses an Nvidia RTX 4070 Super GPU, Intel Core i7-14700F processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage for your OS and games library. A 240mm AIO cooler covers CPU cooling. All are contained in one of Alienware's newer PC cases, with a clean gamer aesthetic.

Skytech Chronos Gaming PC (RTX 5080/9800X3D): now $3,199 at Newegg (was $3,499)

You can't buy any of these top CPU or GPU components separately, but somehow, Newegg is offering this premium gaming PC with a $300 discount. Inside the Skytech Chronos is Nvidia's latest RTX 5080 graphics card, AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, 32GB of 6000MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD for storage.

Best Presidents’ Day Gaming laptop deals

Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop: now $2,379 at Dell (was $2,799)

This no-holds-barred machine from Dell is stacked for the ultimate laptop gaming experience. With its massive 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz screen with 3ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync + DDS, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Powering this display and your games is a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 14900HX 24-core processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 32 GB of DDR5 memory, and 1TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

HP Omen Gaming Laptop: now $1,569 at HP (was $1,799)

Packing a punch with an RTX 4070 graphics card and 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, this 17-inch HP Omen gaming laptop will chomp through the latest games with ease. The IPS QHD (2560 x 1440 pixel), screen has a 240Hz refresh rate and 300nits brightness. Other specs include 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage.

Best Presidents’ Day Monitor deals

Dell G3223Q UHD Gaming Monitor: now $439 at Amazon (was $699)

Grab this 32-inch gaming beast whilst it's reduced in price. With a flat Ultra-HD screen (3840x2160 pixels), 144Hz refresh rate, and premium quality build, the Dell G3223Q is the perfect pick for high-resolution gaming.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SD) Gaming Monitor: now $1,499 at Amazon (was $1,899)

Heavily discounted by $400, the impressive Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 uses a high pixel density OLED panel with a Dual QHD resolution and super smooth 240Hz refresh rate. Featuring an immersive 1800R curve that wraps around your peripheral vision, this is the ultimate monitor for luxurious gaming.

Best Presidents’ Day CPU deals

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X: now $312 at Amazon (was $359)

AMD's 9000-series 9700X processor (Granite Ridge) is a Zen 5 CPU with 8-cores and 16-threads. The base clock speed of this processor is 3.8 GHz with a boost clock speed of 5.5 GHz.

Intel Core Ultra 7 265K Desktop Processor: now $371 at Amazon (was $404)

Intel's latest lineup of desktop processors, the Core Ultra 7 265K has 20 cores made up of 8 P-cores and 12 E-cores. With a boost clock potential of up to 5.5 GHz. This is the lowest-ever price currently this CPU has been on sale.



Best Presidents’ Day SSD deals

Nextorage Japan 2TB SSD for PS5 and PC: now $129 at Newegg (was $249)

Whether you're looking to expand the storage on your PS5 or want something to spruce up your gaming PC, this offer on the Nextorage Japan 2TB SSD is definitely for you. It can reach read/write speeds as high as 7300 / 6900 Mbps and supports PCIe Gen 4 x4 interfaces. For heat dissipation, the drive comes with an included heatsink.

Samsung 990 Pro (4TB) SSD: now $299 at Amazon (was $464)

The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB is among the fastest SSDs currently available on the market with read and write speeds up to 7450/6900 MB/s, almost maxing out the Gen 4 bandwidth. With 4TB of capacity, you have plenty of room for storing your Steam games library.



See our review of the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro for more in-depth details.



Looking for more deals?