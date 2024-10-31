SK hynix's superfast 1TB Tube T31 USB flash drive is now $61, hitting its lowest-ever price

Popping up on our list of the best flash drives, the SK hynix Tube T31 is one of the fastest USB-A flash drives that we've ever tested and a great choice for people looking for a convenient storage solution that is compact and plugs right into any USB Type-A port while delivering great performance. It's technically fast enough to be called an external SSD with the performance we noted in our testing, but the Tube T31 keeps its USB flash drive form factor.

Appearing on Amazon for its lowest-ever price, SK hynix's Tube T31 1TB flash drive is discounted to just $61. Previously, the Tube T31 had an MSRP of $89, so this is a nice little saving and a pretty decent price for 1TB of storage. Its ultra-compatible USB Type-A connector makes it easy to use with a host of everyday computing devices and is the perfect backup tool for anyone who wants to secure their data or transfer files from one source to another with ease.

We had the chance to review the SK hynix Tube T31 1TB and gave it an Editor's Choice award for its performance. Our tester noted that this flash drive stick was a little bulky and could possibly block neighboring USB ports on some devices, but the build and form of the drive were sturdy and well-constructed. The Tube T31 did however show off class-leading performance compared to its peers and had some of the fastest transfer speeds available for a USB-A device.

The SK hynix's Tube T31 1TB uses its impressive performance to blur the lines between external SSDs and flash drives in terms of both speed and capacity. The Tube T31 uses a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A connector for easy connection to any device with a USB-A port and makes use of the full 10Gbps data bandwidth available to give speeds of up to 1,000MB/s when transferring your data.