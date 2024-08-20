Speedy, school-friendly 1TB SK hynix SSD stick drops to its lowest-ever price of $69

Students are already back to school in some areas, and if you don't already have one of the best external flash drives to back up all your important school work, then you should certainly consider getting one. Today's deal features a huge saving on a super-portable and compact storage device that can fit in your bag or pocket to back up or transport any of your precious data. Compatible with almost any device that uses a USB Type-A port, this drive opens up a world of convenience for your data storage needs.

Currently, SK hynix's Tube T31 1TB flash drive is massively discounted to just $69 at Amazon, a huge drop in price from the $134 MSRP. This is the lowest-ever price that the Tube T31 has been on sale for - $20 less than its previous lowest price. For a 1TB drive, this is exceptional value for a tiny storage drive with this capacity.

The SK hynix's Tube T31 1TB is a flash drive in size with an impressive performance that blurs the lines between external SSDs and flash drives in terms of both speed and capacity. The Tube T31 uses a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A connector for easily connecting to any device with a USB-A port and makes use of the data bandwidth available to give speeds of up to 1,000MB/s (10Gbps) when transferring your data.

SK hynix Tube T31 1TB: now $69 at Amazon (was $134) A super-compact SSD on a stick, the Tube T31 brings together a 1TB drive with a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 connector that offers speeds of up to 1,000MB/s (10Gbps). This drive is compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox, Windows PC & Mac. Perfect for your portable storage needs.

We had the chance to review the SK hynix Tube T31 1TB and gave it an Editor's Choice award along with 4 stars for its performance. This flash drive-sized SSD stick was noted for being a little bulky for a flash drive, but having class-leading performance compared to its peers. The design of the stick was simple and felt solid when used. The Tube T31 is supported by a 3-year warranty guaranteed by SK hynix.