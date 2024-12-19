A perfect holiday gift for the racing-sim enthusiast in your life - Thrustmaster's T248 racing wheel hits an all-time low

This is a great holiday bargain for yourself or a family member who loves racing games or simulations. The step-up from a controller to a racing wheel can really increase immersion in any racing/driving game, from Forza to American Truck Simulator. The Thrustmaster T248 provides haptic force feedback from your choice of games and helps you to feel what is happening to the vehicle you're driving.

Available at Amazon, this holiday bargain nets you a brand-new Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel for just $249 . This is the lowest price the T248 has been on Amazon and is confirmed when you check camelcamelcamel - the Amazon price-checking website. The MSRP of this wheel is $399 but has been as high as $401 in recent months.

The Thrustmaster T248 comes as a combination of a racing wheel and floor pedals, with a hybrid force-feedback system for the wheel. There are magnetic shift paddles located on the wheel for easy gear changes and magnetic foot pedals for control of the virtual vehicle. The brake pedal uses a spring with multiple settings for stiffness. Located on the steering wheel is an interactive race dashboard with a selection of more than 20 different displays on the wheel’s screen for added immersion.

Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel: now $249 at Amazon (was $399)

When a controller just won't cut it, the next step is to go for a racing wheel. A steering wheel peripheral can make your SIM driving games more realistic and responsive. The Thrustmaster T248 uses a hybrid force-feedback system, magnetic shift paddles, and foot pedals. This model is compatible with the PlayStation 4/5 consoles and PC.



The Thrustmaster T248 is a racing wheel officially licensed for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, but it's also compatible with PCs. So load up your favorite racing game or sime, clamp the wheel to your desk, and happy driving.

Check out more Amazon products and take a look at our Amazon Coupons for December 2024, where you might be able to find a nice holiday discount if you spot a product you like.