We're checking out the 32” (31.5” viewable) Agon AG322QCX from AOC. It boasts 144Hz and FreeSync, along with Quad HD (QHD) resolution, which means speedy performance from less expensive video boards.

We consider the 109ppi density of a 27” QHD monitor to be ideal. It keeps Windows at its most clear because no dpi scaling is required, and objects are large enough for those with not-so-sharp vision. The AG322QCX increases screen area significantly, dropping that density to 93ppi. That’s just enough to keep the small text of spreadsheets and word processors clear without imparting obvious jaggies to curved and angled shapes.

Being part of the Agon line, this display is focused on the gaming experience. With a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync down to 48Hz, gamers can expect smooth play, free from frame tears. The operating range is wide enough to bring Low Framerate Compensation into the mix, so technically a tear is impossible.

The AG322QCX is SDR-only, meaning it doesn't offer HDR, but it offers plenty of contrast, courtesy of a vertical alignment (VA) panel. Color goes well past the sRGB gamut and covers nearly 84% of the DCI-P3 space, competitive with many other monitors.

Street prices are under $500 at this writing, so this appears to be a promising candidate for those seeking a value-oriented display with high-end gaming performance and a large screen. Let’s take a look.

Specifications

Brand & Model AOC Agon AG322QCX Panel Type & Backlight VA / W-LED, edge array Screen Size & Aspect Ratio 31.5" / 16:9

Density - 93ppi Max Resolution & Refresh 2560x1440 @ 144Hz

FreeSync - 48-144Hz Native Color Depth & Gamut 8-bit / DCI-P3 Response Time (GTG) 4ms Brightness 300 nits Contrast 3000:1 Speakers 2 x 5w Video Inputs 2 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x VGA

1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x HDMI 1.4 Audio 3.5mm - 1 in, 1 out USB v3.0 - 1 x up, 2 x down Power Consumption 30.2w, brightness @ 200 nits Panel Dimensions

WxHxD w/base 28 x 20.6-25 x 10.6"

711 x 523-635 x 269mm Panel Thickness 3.6" / 91mm Bezel Width Top/sides - .4" / 9mm

Bottom - 1" / 25mm Weight 14.6lbs / 6.6kg Warranty Three years

Product 360

There is nothing quite like a solid-metal stand. The AG322QCX’s upright is made from the same material as its base and features a handle at the top, like all monitors should have. You’ll need a Phillips-head driver to complete assembly.



Bundled cables include DisplayPort, HDMI, USB and analog audio. The power supply is external and comes in a nondescript, average-sized brick. A CD contains support software and a user manual.

Curved panels are not usually known for slimness, but the AG322QCX is an exception. The upper portion is less than an inch thick with the component bulge, trimmed in silver plastic, adding only another inch to the equation. It has a flush-mounted, anti-glare layer and hidden bezel.

Controls come in two forms. On the panel’s bottom center is a single joystick, which operates all monitor functions. You can also plug in the included puck controller, which offers menu navigation and quick access to the three gaming modes. We found the joystick worked much better. The puck is clunky and has a noticeable delay between button-press and on-screen reaction. We ended up using only the joystick throughout the review.

The AG322QCX's lighting feature comes in the form of two large arrays that illuminate the desktop and four more accents on the back. The color can be varied (red, green, or blue), and brightness has three steps. Alternatively, you can turn the whole thing off. Also around back is a headphone hook that flips out from one corner, upper-right as you look at the screen.

The stand succeeds in keeping the panel from wobbling no matter where it’s set. It offers a 4.5 inch adjustment, along with 30° swivel in each direction, 28° back tilt and 5.5° forward. USB 3.0 is supported by an upstream port and two downstream ports on the bottom. Two five-watt speakers provide reasonably loud sound at higher frequencies. There is no bass. Distortion is low, but you’ll still find better quality from desktop speakers or headphones.

