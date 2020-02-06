Aorus RX 5700 XT 8G Review: As Fast as XT can Be?

If we expand our view to competing Nvidia cards, the RTX 2070 Super Gaming OC is over $500, while the RTX 2060 Super Gaming OC is $399.99. Is $50 more worth a 5% performance bump and RTX capabilities? Or would 10% less performance be worth saving $50? All of those questions are down to the individual buyer. That said, so long as ray tracing isn’t a requirement, the Radeon 5700 XT makes for a compelling part in that $400-450 price bracket.

Running at 2560 x 1440 resolution using ultra settings, the 5700 XT provided smooth gameplay running over 60 fps in 10 of 11 games. Between the three cards tested, the Aorus RX 5700 XT 8G and the ASRock RX 5700 XT Taichi tied, averaging 90.9 and 90.7 fps respectively, across all eleven titles. The much-lower-clocked Gigabyte RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8G averaged 3% slower at 88 fps. The Aorus card’s lowest fps was in Metro: Exodus at 56.2 fps. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and Borderlands 3 sat in the mid-60s, while the rest were well above that.

As the numbers tell us, all three of our 5700 XT samples are close in performance. The difference between them, outside of cooling capability and acoustics, is the price. In this case, the Aorus 5700 XT costs $449.99 on Newegg while the ASRock Taichi is $10 cheaper at $439.99. At $399, the Gaming OC 8G from Gigabyte by far the least expensive of the three. From a performance standpoint, it’s up to you if a $50 increase is worth three fps.

Division 2

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Borderlands 3

Gears of War 5

Strange Brigade

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Far Cry 5

Metro: Exodus

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Forza Horizon 4

Battlefield V

